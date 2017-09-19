Proposal would formalize display of POW-MIA flag on state holidays

A bill that would statutorily formalize display of the POW-MIA flag on patriotic, state holidays secured a first hearing in an Ohio House of Representatives committee last week.

Titled the POW/MIA Remembrance Act, House Bill 254 would requiring the POW/MIA flag — the national symbol of soldiers, sailors, marines and flyers who were held as prisoners of war or deemed missing in action — to be displayed at certain buildings operated by the state on Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and Veterans Day.

Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, said he learned from a Wayne County constituent who also rides with Rolling Thunder, a national POW-MIA advocacy group known for its “Run to the Wall” motorcycle slow ride every Memorial Day weekend, that the symbol is not instructed to be flown in the state.

“That is why I have introduced HB 254,” he said. “This bill instructs certain state buildings that already have a flagpole on their property to fly the POW/MIA flag on (these holidays).

“This legislation is similar to federal legislation, directing federal buildings to raise the POW/MIA flag on the above-mentioned days.”

The bill lists several public buildings in the Columbus area, including the Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden in Bexley, state of Ohio Computer Center and various transportation buildings. Public buildings in other Ohio cities also are named in the bill.

“This past Memorial Day, I watched the POW/MIA flag play a significant role in the ceremony,” Wiggam recounted. “However, instead of being on stage, the flag and the flag bearer stood at a distance to remind us of the separation that our POW/MIA individuals would have felt when isolated from the fellow service members.

“This legislation is an act to recognize these individuals’ service to our great nation and to ensure that their memory and sacrifice is never forgotten.”

HB 254, which had not been scheduled for a second hearing as of publication, has broad cosponsorship support from House members.