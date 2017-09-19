Local companies collaborate through company

What do Equifax, JP Morgan Chase, Yahoo, Target and Sony Pictures Entertainment have in common?

Data breaches would be a good answer, and the listed corporations are just some of the major businesses affected by cyber-attacks within the last four years.

Equifax announced earlier this month the theft of sensitive information of about 143 million Americans. The credit agency said the database intrusion began in May and continued until July, according The Associated Press.

“You typically find that almost all the attackers — in any vertical, after any company — use basically use the same tools and techniques against all of us,” said Jeff Schmidt, the vice president of chief cyber security innovator at the Columbus Collaboratory.

The Collaboratory was founded in 2014 by the Columbus Partnership, Columbus 2020 with seven founding member companies: American Electric Power, Batelle, Cardinal Health, Huntington Bancshares, L Brands, Nationwide and OhioHealth. It was founded to address the common challenges among its founders in the areas of advanced analytics, cyber security and talent.

The company employs 30 full-time professionals that work on different projects for one or more of the member companies.

“Security has been important for the last 15 years and it appears to be gaining visibility and criticality,” Schmidt said. “That kind of makes sense because we’re becoming increasingly dependent on all these technical interactions that few people understand.”

The Equifax breach has had no “direct implications” for the Collaboratory’s member companies, but it’s an active topic of discussion, he said.

“Everybody’s watching it to see what the prudent thing is to do as more information becomes more available”

Schmidt, who has worked in the information security industry for two decades, understands the world of cyber criminals. He said there’s a small population that develops the tools to hack databases. Those tools are consumed and modified by a larger set of people, which are then consumed by a “whole lot of people that use those tools to attack commercial entities.”

“We all face the same sorts of adversaries,” Schmidt said.

Over the last three years, the Collaboratory has provided a forum and an opportunity for member companies of seven different industries to learn and interact with each other. It produces multimember efforts that benefit the group collectively. Two member companies can pass the results of a project to the other five member companies so “they don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Schmidt said.

Typically, “companies in different verticals don’t have well structured forums to work with each other,” he said. But it doesn’t mean L Brands, a marketing and clothing company, can’t learn something from AEP, or vice versa, he said. “Just that basic collaboration has been incredibly valuable.”

Information sharing on the cyber security front has improved over the last five years, Schmidt said. The Collaboratory is registered as an Information Sharing and Analysis Organization with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The label provides legal and regulatory cover for the company to share information among the seven members.

But unlike other ISAOs, the Collaboratory is more than just a networking company as it’s able to invent science and develop products and services, Schmidt said.

Member companies have seen the benefits from the Collaboratory since its founding in 2014.

“I have stated on numerous occasions that I believe cyber security represents the biggest risk facing the industry today,” Huntington Chief Executive Officer Stephen D. Steinour said in the bank’s 2015 annual report. “We have invested in cyber security, and we will continue to build out the systems and technology necessary to protect both Huntington and our customers.”

Paul Heller, Huntington’s chief Technology & Operations officer, agreed.

“Criminals are bad,” he said. “They attack one industry and go on to another.”

Heller added the Collaboratory has helped collaborations between other member companies such as L Brands and Nationwide. From the security perspective, the banking company was able to get intelligence about some breaches faster such as the Wanna Cry virus, which paralyzed computers in some 150 countries in May. Huntington and the other six companies were not affected, he said.

The Collaboratory also has a development program for cyber security professionals who work on different projects for each of the seven companies, Heller said.

On the analytics side, the banking company has worked with the Collaboratory to develop artificial intelligence-related products, one of which will be implemented this fall to help analyze customer complaints, Heller said.

Analytics was one of main reasons AEP helped found the Collaboratory, AEP spokesman Scott Blake said. But cyber security is an important element to the company, which has a nuclear facility in Michigan, he added.

“Electric utilities are the only critical infrastructure sector with mandatory and enforceable cyber security standards focused on making the grid stronger, more reliable, and more resilient in the face of threats. These standards and other measures also help protect our customer information,” he said. “While there is no single solution that can make computer networks and the grid completely immune to potential threats, AEP partners with federal agencies such as the Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to enhance preparation, detection, information sharing, and response and recovery of our networks and the electric grid. We also work with private-sector cyber security experts to identify vulnerabilities and secure our systems.”

Schmidt said the Collaboratory’s next step is to increase its reach to the rest of the Midwest region and develop new products and services in the near future. Some of those services could expand beyond the original seven companies, which would provide additional benefits on the security front.

“I think that’s really exciting. It’s like a neighborhood watch program. If my neighbor is secure, I’m more secure,” he said.