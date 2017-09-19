Law enforcement backs front license plate

Law enforcement associations recently countered state lawmakers’ assertions that display of a front license plate on registered Ohio motor vehicles is, at best, inconsequential when it comes to fighting crime.

Both the Buckeye Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police have come out against passage of House Bill 71, a measure that would cap the fine for failure to display the plate at $100 and make the violation a secondary, non-stoppable offense.

“The low fine and making it a secondary offense will encourage people not to attach the front license plate,” said John Gilchrist, legislative counsel for the police chiefs’ association. “In addition, this gives the message that the front license plate is not considered necessary as a public safety measure or a tool useful to law enforcement.

“This is contrary to the finding issued by the License Plate Safety Task Force created by House Bill 59 of the 130th General Assembly, …” which ultimately reasoned “Ohio should maintain the current law of requiring two license plates because they are a useful tool for law enforcement.”

Rep. Anthony DeVitis, R-Uniontown — sponsor of the current bill — has argued additionally that modern vehicle design and improved performance of today’s motor vehicles can be hindered by plate placement, detracting from fuel economy and attractive design.

“Oftentimes these vehicles are manufactured with no consideration for a front license plate due to these design goals,” DeVitis said during previous testimony. “This results in a challenge for Ohio’s drivers with regard to complying with the current Ohio license plate law.”

The lawmaker also said that motorists of border states, who are not required to display a front plate, have at least one more driving privilege than Ohio motorists when visiting the Buckeye State.

“Residents of our neighboring states … sometimes have jobs in Ohio and are able to drive and park their vehicles in our state without worrying at all about being ticketed for not displaying a front license plate,” he said. “They are exempt.”

Gilchrist argued that, nationally, the tide appears to be turning on the two-plate requirement.

“… Thirty-one states currently have two license plates,” Gilchrist told members of the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee. “Also, two states — Connecticut and Massachusetts — have returned to using two license plates and Michigan had introduced a bill in late October 2013 to require dual license plates.”

He said the front license plate is critical to a number of law enforcement activities, including auto theft investigations, DUI enforcement, hit-skip crashes and investigations of more serious crimes, such as bank robberies and homicides.

“When investigating these various situations, law enforcement officers rely upon eyewitness accounts and physical evidence to track down drivers who damage property, commit various criminal offenses or injure or kill other motorists,” Gilchrist said. “Again, in all of these various situations, the front license plate is sometimes the only lead an officer possesses.”

A proliferation of public video cameras in recent years has assisted law enforcement in these efforts, sheriffs’ association Executive Director Robert Cornwell said.

“All too often, law enforcement uses video … from a variety of sources that will eventually solve a crime,” he told committee members. “Not being able to see a front plate of a suspect driving the opposite direction is very frustrating and complicates our ability to follow leads.”

DeVitis has admitted his argument is based on the presumption that nearly all Ohio drivers would continue to display the front plate.

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission completed a population-based extrapolation of the city of Columbus’ charging data, which suggested that the total number of failure to display a front license plate charges being filed annually statewide could be around 3,400 or more.

With total ticket costs in local jurisdictions statewide generally ranging between $100 and $200, including court costs, fees and fines, passage of the bill could result in an annualized loss of local revenue between $340,000 and $680,000, or more.

“Presumably, the revenue loss will be offset to some degree by a decrease in citation processing activity,” commission analyst Maggie Wolniewicz wrote.

Subsequent hearings of HB 71 had not been scheduled as of publication.