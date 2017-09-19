AEP honored for economic development efforts

American Electric Power has been recognized by Site Selection Magazine as one of the country’s top 10 utilities for economic development.

It’s the sixth year consecutive year the publication has recognized AEP.

The Columbus-based utility claims it has helped attract and retain more than 7,200 direct jobs and $2.6 billion in capital investments last year,

“This recognition underscores AEP’s vision of powering a new and brighter future for our customers and communities,” said Mark James, AEP’s vice president of economic and business development, said in a statement. “The collaborative efforts of AEP with our local, state and regional economic development partners have been key to successfully creating value for our customers, and driving jobs and investments to our 11-state region.”

The company says one of its most “notable economic development projects” last year was an Italian-base tissue paper manufacture’s $300 million paper plant in Circleville.

The Sofidel Group broke ground last year to build its first integrated U.S. manufacturing facility at 280-acre site in the town.

The facility is expected to start operations in 2018 and will employ about 300 workers, James said in a June blog post.

AEP relocated a transmission line, which ran through the middle of the property, to allow the site’s excavation to begin.

It has also provided temporary electric power to the site for construction and are installing substation facilities that will connect the manufacturing plant to AEP’s transmission system.

“Sofidel’s early engagement with AEP ensured that they had the energy infrastructure in place to meet their needs and keep the construction project on schedule,” James said.

AEP said it also contributed to Amazon and Facebook’s decisions to locate data centers in central Ohio and helped Ashland, Ky., to secure the Braidy’s $1..3 billion aluminum rolling mill, bringing 550 jobs in the area.

The other nine utility companies were ComEd, Duke Energy Entergy, Georgia Power, LG&E/Kentucky Utilities (PPL), Mississippi Power, Omaha Public Power District, PECO and Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Utilities play a key role as participants in the economic development efforts of cities, regions and all areas working to improve their local business climate,” said Site Selection Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mark Arend in a statement. “This year’s top utilities were particularly successful in this endeavor in 2016.”