Weeklong training for new police chiefs is proposed

Ada Police Chief Michael Harnishfeger believes the days of police chiefs learning some of the important details of the job on the fly are bygone.

A modern law enforcement agency requires its top executive to be prepared on Day 1, the Past President of the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police told House lawmakers during a hearing on Senate Bill 37 last week.

“In 1993, at the age of 29 years old, I became the chief of police for the village of Fort Shawnee after serving as a part-time police officer for nearly nine years,” Harnishfeger said. “This chief’s position was my first full-time police position and my first full-time supervisory position.”

The now-veteran chief recalled educating himself over a timespan of years of the rules, regulations and laws which governed his position and those of village government.

“I discovered the importance of policy and procedure, police and community relations, human resource issues and budgeting,” he said. “On the job, I learned about Equal Opportunity Employment regulations and the hiring process.

“I discovered that there were laws about public records, records retention schedules and a myriad of other administrative details that I had never known about. I never knew because no one had ever informed me.”

His experience is neither unique nor a relic of the past.

“Sadly, this story is rather commonplace in many police agencies even today,” Harnishfeger said.

Such circumstances were what prompted lawmakers during the 131st General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature to cobble together Senate Bill 322 which subsequently passed the Senate on a unanimous vote.

Republican Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay sponsored the current version of the bill, SB 37, which cleared the House of Representatives last week.

The object of the bill is concise: To require the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission to develop and conduct a chief of police training course for newly appointed village, city, and township chiefs of police.

“The main purpose of the legislation is to create an opportunity for local police chiefs to get the training that they need to be effective and dynamic leaders,” Hite said.

A 40-hour chief of police training course would be offered at least semi-annually through the training commission, according to the bill.

The course specifically would provide diversity training with an emphasis on historical perspectives and community-police relations.

Local jurisdictions would pay for the associated expenses of a new chief attending the training, while the Attorney General’s office would cover the cost of the training.

Once enacted, a newly appointed chief of police would be required to attend the training within six months of their appointment.

A provision of SB 37 would permit exemptions and deferrals based upon experience and evidence of a medical disability.

To make the case for an exemption, a newly appointed chief would submit evidence of training or qualification in the subject area of the exempted portion of the training within 10 days of the appointment.

A final provision of the bill requires that participating police chiefs be paid normal compensation while attending the course.

Harnishfeger said many of Ohio’s police agencies employ the “whoever is next in line” policy of promoting chiefs from within. The decision is made regardless of leadership training.

“We need to give these men and women the foundation of chief-specific training at the beginning of their careers for the benefit of all of our communities,” he said. “Throughout my nearly 24-years as a police chief, I have had a number of occasions to be personally involved with Ohio chiefs who were simply uninformed as to certain aspects of their position or laws governing chiefs and/or local government.

“As I look back on these situations I cannot help but think that if they would have been given a foundation of training early on, many poor outcomes could have been avoided.”

The amended version passed by the House of Representatives would apply to most law enforcement agencies, including university police departments, but not to county sheriff’s offices, the Ohio State Highway Patrol or the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

The bipartisan bill garnered broad cosponsor support in both houses.