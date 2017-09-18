Now a billion-dollar business in Ohio, state’s grape, wine industry continues to grow

Vineyards fill the landscape at Three Oaks Vineyard in Granville, one of several area wineries in a growing industry. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Three Oaks Vineyard)

Diana and Pete Hooverman almost knew what to do when they saw, what would become, their Granville property for the first time in 2005.

“It just screamed vineyard,” said Diana Hooverman, a co-owner of Three Oaks Vineyard LLC.

Planning for the winery began in 2006, with the operation up and running about six years later.

The Hoovermans started out with nine vines their first year and now have more than 800, covering about an acre and half of the vineyard’s 14-acre property.

Pete works full time at the vineyard while his wife became full-time after she retired in March from the information technology department at Nationwide Insurance.

They also have a part-time employee who works on Saturdays, when the vineyard has entertainment and food trucks at least once a month. Pete Hooverman also offers tours of the vineyard.

“We love to have people come out and taste our wines,” Diana Hooverman said.

Their vineyard is one of many wineries that have opened between 2012 to 2016.

Ohio’s grape and wine industry has a $1.3 billion annual impact on the state’s economy, providing 8,067 full-time jobs, including more than 2,700 additional jobs since 2012, according to the Ohio Grape Industries Committee’s 2016 Economic Impact report.

“Ohio grape growers and wine makers are creating quality, award-winning products that rival those produced in historic wine producing areas like California and Europe. This new study is proof of their success and their impact on Ohio’s economy,” said David Daniels, the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

From 2012 to 2016, Ohio wineries grew by 51 percent, from 175 to 265. The state is the sixth largest wine producer in the nation and the ninth largest grape producer.

There were 1.38 million winery visitors last year compared with 1.19 million winery visitors in 2012.

“(The growth) is not going to slow down,” said Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association. She said there were 276 wineries as of Sept. 1 with the number increasing.

“The wine industry is an economic engine,” Winchell said. She added the report’s numbers were “validating.”

The industry is enjoying the fruits of its labor after working with state agriculture leaders and researchers.

Wineries once islands in their communities have welcomed their competitors as it made destinations out of their counties, Winchell said.

And the industry also helps rural counties such as Geneva, which now has 30 wineries and a distribution center for wine bottles, she said.

Craft beverages also complement one another as 14 percent of regular wine drinkers occasionally drink craft beer and 21 percent of craft beer drinkers sometimes enjoy wine, Winchell said.

In addition, Ohio can produce wines to satisfy nearly every palate from dry to sweet wines and everything in between, she said.

Other trends on the rise are urban wineries that may use concentrate, local grape juices or import grapes to produce wine.

“There’s lots of ways to make very good wine,” Winchell said.

Last year, Ohio created a new license for only farm wineries to help consumers know the wine is being made from grapes grown on their farms and bring recognition to the state’s wine growing regions.

While the industry continues to grow in Ohio, the Hoovermans plan to keep their operation on the small side.

Wine lovers can still enjoy their dry St. Croix or Niagara, or the popular sweet Peggy’s Pink Catawba before the season ends the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The Hoovermans plan to have a heated pavilion to host events in the winter time within the next year. The vineyard owners are also working with Explore Licking County to develop a wine trail.

“Our profits is to get know more people who come to the winery,” Hooverman said.