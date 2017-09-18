E-licensing system for medical marijuana to launch early next year

The Ohio Department of Commerce is scheduled to have an e-licensing system in place next year to track various industry licenses required by the state’s medical marijuana control program.

Persistent Systems was awarded a nearly $574,000 contract in August to build the system to track licenses for marijuana growers, processors, testing labs and their employees.

The software company, with operations in India and Santa Clara, Calif., said it will set up a team at its collaborative development in Dublin.

“The licensing platform is another great example of how smart government initiatives are embracing digital transformation for more efficient workflow,” said Sudhir Kulkarni, the company’s digital president, in a statement. “It also shows the high level of integration required to work alongside other existing systems and how an agile and innovative approach to development can bring speed to even the most stringent programs of the state.”

The system is expected to go live in early 2018. Other companies considered for the project were DevCare Solutions, Coastal Cloud and Accenture.

In addition, Metrc won the nearly $1,177,840 contract to develop the seed-to-sale system, according to the commerce department press release.

Regulators of the fledgling medical marijuana industry received approval to spend about $11 million over the next two years including the seed-to-sale system, according to The Associated Press.

State law now allows people with any of 21 qualifying medical conditions to buy medical marijuana on a doctor’s recommendation. It allows for 24 cultivators with half of them large operations. It does not allow smoking.

The state plans to have dispensaries open by September 2018.