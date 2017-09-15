Survey shows interest in executive MBA programs continues to increase

More people are applying to executive MBA programs to increase their skills, gain new perspectives on the business enterprise and enhance their career development, according to the Executive MBA Council.

“In today’s competitive business climate, individuals are looking to advance their knowledge and skill set, which is a hallmark trait of what Executive MBA programs deliver,” said Michael Desiderio, EMBAC executive director. “When you couple this with the potential for salary increases, promotions and new job responsibilities, it’s easy to understand why graduates consistently talk about the high value of EMBA programs and recommend them to friends, family and colleagues.”

In its most recent EMBAC Membership Program Survey, the organization also found that women enrollment is at the highest on record — climbing to 29.7 percent— continuing a rising trend toward closing the gender gap.

And last year, the average age of all enrolled students was 38 years old with 14 years of work experience and approximately nine years of management experience.

The survey also found that approximately 41 percent of students were self-funded, whereas 59 percent of students received some funding. In addition, roughly 59 percent of EMBA programs provide scholarships or fellowships.

Technology trends also continue to increase, according to the survey, including new ways of teaching and learning such as electronic delivery of material, video delivery of course materials and business simulation usage.

“You can tell by the results of our survey that the industry is responding to the growing demand for Executive MBA degrees and future leaders,” said Desiderio. “Scholarships are continuing to rise, making it easier for students to complete the program. In addition to rewarding students who show value, there has been an increase in the use of executive coaches over the last five years, which shows the eagerness of the industry to create the best possible leaders.”

EMBA programs requiring students take an international trip is also on the rise, sitting at 68 percent.

That aspect of programs is used to prepare students for global leadership roles by immersing them in settings where they are studying real businesses in diverse locales.

The council is the academic association of business schools including more than 200 colleges and universities that administer over 300 programs in more than 25 countries.

The yearly survey was conducted by Percept Research and was completed by 91 percent of the member EMBA programs.