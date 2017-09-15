State auditor, OEA support charter school residency verification plan

A bill that would shift administrative responsibilities associated with community school residency verification — including costs — from public school districts to the community schools themselves gained the support of state Auditor Dave Yost this week.

Yost, who was not on hand for the House Education and Career Readiness Committee’s third hearing of House Bill 21, offered written testimony endorsing the bill as a common-sense measure that would stem inaccuracies and outright cheating.

“Following my office’s 2013 school attendance data audit, it became apparent that the current student verification and attendance system has many cracks that must be filled,” he wrote. “It creates loopholes and opportunity for error, fraud and data scrubbing.”

Under current law, school district boards of education must conduct monthly reviews of enrollment records of district students enrolled in community schools.

The process includes verifying the community school a student attends in addition to the school district he is entitled to attend with the Ohio Department of Education.

Any disagreement regarding a student’s resident district requires the community school to provide the resident district with documentation supporting the student’s residency.

According to analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, a community school may refer such a matter to the department of education, which would be required to settle the dispute within 30 days, making any necessary community school funding transfer adjustments.

“School districts sometimes never meet (community school) students, especially if they are enrolled in an online web-based school,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Steve Hambley, R-Brunswick, said. “They are rarely, if ever, in contact with the families and have no concrete way of knowing that the child still lives within the boundaries of the school district.

“Without this physical contact, the school district has no way of knowing if a student changes their residency.”

Matthew Dotson of the Ohio Education Association’s Government Relations Division told committee members that residency verification should not be the sole responsibility of local school districts.

Their ability to effectively administer this duty is inherently limited,” Dotson said. “HB 21 seeks to improve charter student residency verification by placing more responsibility on charter schools in this process, while continuing to allow districts to challenge the accuracy of a student’s district residence entered into the Education Management Information System.”

He insisted further that school districts face a number of significant challenges in effectively verifying charter student residency.

“A charter student is not required to enroll in a school district before enrolling in a charter school; therefore, the school district may have had no contact with the student for whom it must verify residency,” he noted. “Ohio law allows charter schools to adopt a different, and possibly lower, standard of documentation to prove residency than is used by the district subject to a deduction claim.

“(And) in the event of an unresolved disagreement as to which school district a student is entitled to attend, only the charter school may present the matter to the superintendent of public instruction for resolution.”

A representative from the Ohio Coalition for Quality Education offered testimony against bill, stating the measure would result in “enormous hardships” for the state’s charter schools.

“Charter schools have always lagged (behind the) funding of neighborhood district schools by approximately 30 percent,” coalition President Ron Adler said. “But, today, those disparities have grown to double and triple (the amount).

“Taking money away from charter schools that exist solely to help poor children have safe local alternatives and then giving it do districts that are already overfunded is inexcusable. And with new mandates added annually, the state seems to be exchanging quality education of children for unprecedented levels of record keeping.”

Five fellow House members signed onto the bill as cosponsors.

HB 21 had not been scheduled for a fourth hearing at time of publication.