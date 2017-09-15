Ohio State alumni join Columbus startup

Two alumni from The Ohio State University have joined the ranks of a startup internet company.

Columbus-based Wiretap has announced the appointments of Sean Doran as director of design and Jason Morgan as head of behavioral intelligence.

The company, founded in 2015, provides security solutions for business uses of social media and collaboration tools such as Workplace by Facebook and Slack.

“Ringo and Jason are among the best and most respected in the industry and their addition strengthens the investment we are making in building a category leading human-centered, predictive intelligence experience,” said Wiretap Co-founder and CEO Jeff Schumann.

Doran and Morgan will respectively develop technology for human-centered experiences and build behavioral intelligence into Wiretap’s security platform, according to a company press release.

Doran’s responsibilities include all of Wiretap’s design such as the look and feel of the Wiretap platform, user interface and branding.

“I’m thrilled about working hard every day alongside the best of the Columbus startup community right here at Wiretap. When you have a group of people as empathetic, smart and ambitious as they are, great things can happen,” Doran said.

Morgan will lead his team to implement the “full data science pipeline” from data acquisition and warehousing through model deployment, the release states.

“It’s great to be working on such a unique platform that flexes the power of machine learning to help drive employee engagement and productivity. It’s a compelling project and I am glad to be a part of it,” he said.

Before Wiretap, Doran handled the design and user interface development for the Spot Innovation team at Nationwide Mutual Insurance.

Doran designed interactive training, organizational change management and employee engagement initiatives for Fortune 100 and 500 Human Resources departments when he started his career as a consultant for Sequent.

He graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor’s degree in new media and communication technology with a focus on human-computer interaction.

Doran was recruited to head marketing and as a co-organizer for Columbus Web Group 2015, where he tripled its membership to more than 2,700 members.

Doran said his nickname, “Ringo,” comes from his full name with a long story involving “a T.G.I. Fridays, a COBOL final exam, and a lot of NoDoz.”

Morgan previously worked as a data scientist at Nationwide Mutual Insurance, where he designed and analyzed experiments to improve sales conversions and business operations; developed automated computer vision models; and built predictive recommendation models for online sales engines.

Morgan has taught courses in network modeling and statistical methodology at the undergraduate and graduate levels, while his work for applied statistics has been published in academic journals. He is co-authoring a textbook on social network models titled “Inferential Network Analysis.”

Morgan earned his doctorate in political methodology from Ohio State in 2015, where he retains a visiting scholar position.

The new appointments come a month after Jeff Spridgeon was named vice president of sales.

He brings more than 18 years of experience in diversified sales. Prior to Wiretap, Spridgeon worked for the Dell Software Group.

“Wiretap is removing the barriers to safe collaboration in the enterprise by adding a governance layer, which provides both insight and corrective action without impeding collaboration. Essentially, we allow companies to move past the policy manual and on to the true creative and productivity gains available through collaboration. We are building for the future with the data and insights learned from today’s customer experience to develop even more useful technology,” he said.