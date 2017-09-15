Columbus Chamber opposes prescription drug ballot issue

Columbus Chamber opposes prescription drug ballot issue

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce became the latest group to oppose an issue on this fall’s ballot that aims to curb the rising costs of prescription drugs.

Issue 2, an initiated statute labeled the “Ohio Drug Price Relief Act,” would require state agencies to not pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts.

But the chamber reports that 83 percent of its full membership would vote no on adding the law to Ohio Revised Code.

“As a core principle of the chamber’s public policy agenda, we support a competitive marketplace that fosters a thriving business environment. Issue 2 would set an artificial price for prescription drug purchases by the state of Ohio, which runs counter to a free market economy,” said Holly Gross, the chamber’s vice president of government relations.

Opponents and proponents of the law presented their cases to the chamber, which voted on a final position last week.

Gross said the “proposal is terribly written” and could likely result in lengthy and costly litigation that the state of Ohio would be required to defend because of a provision in the initiative that would give the its sponsors the right to intervene.

In addition, the proposal would not provide “predictability and stability” for businesses because it could result in higher health care premiums and out-of-pocket costs for seven million Ohioans covered from private insurance, primarily through employers, Gross said.

The chamber joins associations of nurses, doctors, pharmacists and psychiatrists, veterans groups, a faith alliance and business groups who oppose the ballot measure, including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the Ohio Manufacturers Association.

Supporters of the statute have said their goal is to end the drug industry’s so-called price gouging.

They include California activists Michael Weinstein, whose nonprofit organization, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, treats 720,000 patients in 15 states, including Ohio, and 39 countries.

Calling itself, the largest community-based provide of HIV/AIDS health care, the Los Angeles-based organization has provided 5 million free HIV tests. It said its mission is undercut by “runaway drug prices.”

Weinstein was the driving force of a similar ballot measure that went before California voters last year.

That state’s Proposition 61 failed after the pharmaceutical industry spent $109 million to defeat it, with another $20 million spent in support.

Gross said the Ohio legislature would be a more appropriate forum for the issue of drug prices to address.

“Let’s have the experts weigh in to sort this issue,” she said.