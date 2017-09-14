Lawmaker wants tax-related proposals limited to general, primary election ballots

A Lucas County lawmaker wants to make sure as much of a given electorate is participating in elections when local tax issues appear voters’ ballots.

Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, introduced this week a measure that would require all local tax-related proposals to appear on general and primary election ballots only.

House Bill 342 would prohibit the practice of placing tax issues on August special election ballots, in addition to modifying the information conveyed in election notices and ballot language for property tax levies in an effort to simplify the meaning.

“Tax and bond issues are major decisions that have a long-term impact,” Merrin told fellow members of the Ohio House of Representatives in a cosponsor request. “They should be voted on at regular elections — not special elections effectively selected to bypass the majority in a community.”

He noted the 2016 August elections as an example.

“… The special elections generated about a 22 percent voter turnout with some elections triggering single digit turnouts,” he said. “The low turnouts should give pause to whether the elections truly represent the majority of citizens.

“By holding obscure elections in the summer, it suppresses voter participation due to Ohioans traveling. Also, many voters are unaware an election is taking place.”

Under current law, a citizen may have to vote on the same tax levy nine times in three years.

The lawmaker said subjecting citizens to vote on the same issue until a legislative authority gets its desired outcome — usually passage — is poor public policy and undemocratic.

The Ohio School Boards Association, which represents 714 school boards throughout the Buckeye State, was unavailable for immediate comment.

An association spokeswoman, who could not comment on the bill, forwarded The Daily Reporter’s query to the legislative team which was engaged, at the time, in a committee hearing at the Ohio Statehouse.

It is widely known that local school boards often bear the brunt of criticism relating to the practice Merrin detailed.

He said allowing a legislative authority to have the opportunity to pass a levy twice a year is fair and reasonable.

“My legislation will effectively permit levies on the ballot twice a year, but not in a special election, enabling three levy attempts,” he clarified.

As for the changes to ballot and election notice language, HB 342 would update the status quo — a practice that dates back to 1939.

Back then, the Ohio Revised Code required the proposed millage expressed in terms of $100 of property valuation to help voters understand the fiscal impact of levies.

“Values of homes have changed, but the Ohio Revised Code has not,” Merrin said. “My legislation will have millage expressed in terms of $100,000 of property value rather the antiquated requirement of $100 of property valuation

“This change will make it easier for voters to ascertain the true cost of levies relative to their homes.”

An attempt to reach the Ohio Municipal League was unsuccessful by press deadline.

HB 342, which won the support of 10 fellow House members who cosponsored the measure, awaits committee referral.