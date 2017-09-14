Executive education increasingly necessary for advancement in health care fields

Executive education has become nearly requisite for health care professionals and administrators who want to stay ahead of the curve of the ever evolving industry.

The Academy for Excellence in Healthcare at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business was established for just that purpose.

Additionally, it helps health care organizations identify and solve their greatest operating challenges, ultimately driving results that can significantly reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

“The academy is designed to bring together a team for a week of learning and team engagement where they can think about solving a problem in their own organization,” said Center for Operational Excellence Executive Director Peg Pennington. “When they go back to their organization, (participants) continue to work as a team on a problem that is plaguing a value stream.”

Pennington said the final phase of the program calls for the team to share with instructors how they addressed the issues and made the necessary change.

Teams typically address issues, such as patient safety, quality of care and employee engagement.

The college partners with Dublin-based Cardinal Health in its commitment to improve the operations and outcomes of the nation’s health care providers.

“At Cardinal Health, we feel compelled to be a change agent in the industry,” the company’s Senior Vice President for Operational Excellence William Owad said. “The breadth and scale of our operations, the talents and capabilities of our organization, the lessons of 10 years, allow us to be a knowledgeable partner.”

Organizers of the program recognize that the health-care industry’s rapid evolution has created a new standard of excellence for the safety and accuracy of patient care.

The unique partnership brings together an ideal combination of academic and industry experience that provides participants with a pragmatic and results oriented development experience.

“In the health care organization, it can tend to be very reactive,” Pennington continued. “Things are happening quickly and jumping to solutions happens.

“So, we want to create leaders who are going to step back and ask the right questions (before acting).”

The academy functions according to the premise that many opportunities for operational improvement remain untapped and that the key to unlocking these opportunities is changing the way in which people work, how they communicate and how they lead.