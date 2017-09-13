MORPC, state lawmakers on board Hyperloop Midwest proposal

Telsa CEO Elon Musk congratulates the teams of the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The Hyperloop system built by SpaceX is approximately one mile in length with a six-foot outer diameter. The WARR team from Tech University Munich won the Hyperloop Pod Competition II with a peak speed of 324 kilometers per hour (201 mph). (Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP)

MORPC, state lawmakers on board Hyperloop Midwest proposal

Ohio lawmakers and regional planning officials are beginning to talk about Elon Musk’s Hyperloop — a futuristic passenger and cargo transportation system that would operate at speeds up to 700 miles per hour — in real terms.

Last week, members of the Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee had the opportunity to hear from the Republican senate duo who proposed a resolution in support of the initiative sparked by the SpaceX and Tesla Inc. CEO.

Sens. Kevin Bacon and Stephanie Kunze, respectively of Columbus and Hilliard, outlined the plan, known as the Hyperloop Transportation Initiative, to their peers.

“Columbus, in collaboration with Chicago and Pittsburgh, is currently competing with nine other regions in the United States and 23 regions worldwide in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge,” Bacon began. “The Columbus design, known as the Midwest Connect Proposal, would be capable of transporting passengers or freight from Columbus to Chicago in approximately 24 minutes, or to Pittsburgh in about 20 minutes.”

Musk’s Hyperloop is a low-pressure tube either built on columns or tunneled underground, capable of transporting passengers and cargo via magnetically levitated pods at up to 700 miles per hour, according to details of the plan.

Each pod is propelled by electric motor through a pressurized tube, allowing for high speeds with minimal wind and surface resistance.

Musk’s premise is that by minimizing the effects of aerodynamic drag and surface resistance, Hyperloops become extremely energy efficient when compared to more traditional transportation methods.

“Local businesses would benefit from the ultra-fast freight connection between Rickenbacker (International) Airport, the Port of Pittsburgh and the Chicago rail hub,” Kunze said during testimony. “Supporters of the Midwest Connect Proposal estimate that the potential Hyperloop will transport 1.9 million passengers and approximately $3.8 billion in cargo annually by 2040.”

The proposal already has advanced to the semi-finalist stage of the competition, the lawmakers said.

Winners of the challenge ultimately will collaborate with the Hyperloop One development teams in exploring the creation of the world’s first Hyperloops in their regions.

Titled Senate Resolution 175, the legislative measure notes Ohio’s many firsts relating to modern transportation: The birthplace of aviation, early adapter of long-distance electric rail, and home to the first traffic light and service station; in addition to having been “a long-standing supporter of innovation and ingenuity in transportation technology.”

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s Director of Transportation Systems & Funding Thea Walsh bolstered the lawmakers’ pitch, lending the support of the commission, which provides transportation, energy, data and economic growth-related programs and funding to 60 separate political subdivisions in the Columbus region.

“MORPC responded to the Hyperloop One Global Challenge as a result of our ongoing planning and coordination efforts to improve connectivity with neighboring regions,” Walsh told lawmakers. “As no direct highway or passenger railway serves this corridor today, this route forges a non-redundant intercity connection linking some of the strongest performing regions and transportation hubs of the Midwest.

“Think of getting from Columbus to either Pittsburgh or Chicago in 20 minutes.”

She said the Ohio Legislature’s backing of the plan would signal that the state is open to transportation and technology innovation.

“The Hyperloop technology is an addendum to our state’s long-standing support and contribution to modern transportation technology,” Walsh added. “Supporting Senate Resolution 175 acknowledges that Ohio leaders understand the potential for its residents and businesses when they save time and money on transportation.

“With our local innovation in smart infrastructure and the significant amount of freight moving through the state, Ohio is the perfect place to pursue opportunities with the emerging Hyperloop technology.”

Bacon reminded his peers that the Ohio General Assembly previously passed a resolution supporting Columbus in its bid to win the $40 million in federal funding and $367 million in local matching investment as the nation’s first “Smart City.”

“This resolution will encourage Hyperloop development in Ohio as an outstanding chance to advance Ohio’s reputation as an epicenter for economic growth in the Midwest,” he said. “Hyperloops have the potential to radically transform transportation systems in this century. We believe Ohio should be at the forefront of this technology.”

A bipartisan group of five senators offered cosponsorship support of the SR 175, which was forwarded to a rules and reference committee for further consideration.