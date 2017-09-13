Choosing a specific executive business degree concentration is important decision

For anyone considering acquiring an executive master of business administration or master of business administration, choose a concentration carefully.

“Getting a higher degree is not always a win, so you really have to be aware of (the difference between) what is common in your field and what is desired in your field,” said Katie Bardaro, lead analyst at PayScale.com.

In some fields, an MBA is practically a requirement, even for entry-level jobs such as in finance. However, in areas like technology, experience in the field may be more important.

And with EMBA’s, they are catered more toward working professionals with extensive work experience who complete the program part-time on evenings, weekends and intensive weeks while still holding their current position on a full-time basis while they learn.

In addition to an MBA, certifications can be almost as valuable.

One example is the Chartered Financial Analyst certification, which students can earn by passing a three-part exam, and can set you apart more than an EMBA, said Bardaro.

According to PayScale.com, there are seven common high-paying MBA and EMBA specializations ranked by graduates’ typical mid-career earnings. In their comparisons, the average mid-career pay, regardless of specialty, is $104,000.

First is finance, with a median pay of $121,000. Financial analysts and portfolio managers often either have an MBA or are working on one.

“It’s very common,” said Bardaro. “If you want to stay in the field and everyone else in that field has an MBA, obviously, you don’t want to fall behind.”

Next is international business, with a median pay of $116,000. Professionals these days need to know how to conduct business around the globe, and that increase in need has increased the demand— even at U.S.-based companies.

Common jobs in this field include sales directors, operations directors, or IT project managers.

A third field is marketing. With a median pay of $113,000, marketing differs from other areas without the need for an MBA for low-level jobs.

However, it has still become common for workers to get EMBAs or MBAs, in part, due to the economy.

“A lot of people went off to get graduate degrees because they couldn’t find jobs,” said Bardaro. This is also true in jobs like accounting or human resources.

A surprising field for an MBA is information systems. Acquiring an MBA in this field could lead to achieving an executive-level career in IT, with a median pay of $106,000.

As long as you have a passion for computers and on-the-job experience, common positions are IT director, IT project manager, and IT manager.

Along the same lines is technology management, with a median pay of $102,000. The pay is on the lower end in part because jobs in the technology sector don’t necessarily require an MBA.

“Usually people who move into technology management positions started off as developers, software engineers, (or) software architects, and move into (management) roles because they have a better understanding of the technology,” said Bardaro.

The last two fields should come as no surprise: business management and accounting.

With median annual salaries of $96,900 and $84,000 respectively, these are two of the most common fields for EMBAs.

While an EMBA in accounting can lead to jobs from staff accountant to CFO, those with a general business management concentration may have a little less luck.

On one end, a general concentration leaves the door open for may types of jobs.

However, a general-degree holder might lose out to a candidate with a specific concentration, such as a company looking for a marketing director may choose someone with an EMBA in marketing instead, according to Bardaro.

So while there are plenty of options for an EMBA or MBA program, Bardaro suggests to choose wisely.