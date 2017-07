Longer living retirees worry about outliving their savings

Rising life expectancies lead to longer retirements and can cause many soon-to-be retirees to worry about outliving their retirement savings.

According to Bank of America, the average American today spends roughly 20 years in retirement.

“Longevity is a miracle, but it’s also people’s biggest fear,” said David Laster, managing director and head of retirement strategies at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

So what are some tips to help you avoid outliving your money?

Marino & Company CPA, Inc. in Columbus recommends to start saving in your 30s or even sooner, and try setting a goal of saving 10 percent of your annual income for retirement. Those types of savings can come from contributing to your IRA or a retirement plan at work.

Christopher Vale, senior vice president of Merrill Edge Product Solutions suggests contributing enough to your 401(k) plan to get the maximum matching contribution your employer may offer.

The next tip is to increase your retirement contributions over time.

“The further away you are from retirement, the more time you have to possibly recover from down market cycles, allowing you to invest in riskier investments, which may give you the potential for greater returns,” Vale said.

Plus, investments have the opportunity to accumulate and grow over dozens of years.

Next, establish goals for your retirement— determine how much income you will need or want.

According to Marino & Company, a general guideline is that you will want at least 70 percent of whatever income stream you have before retirement.

To calculate your estimate, figure your current annual expenses and figure out how your expenses will differ after retirement.

Although the average American lives for roughly 20 years after retiring, many live much longer.So, according to Vale, it’s prudent “to plan for your assets to have the opportunity to grow and last for at least 30 years in retirement.”

A fourth tip is to consider delaying Social Security income. Waiting until age 70, compared to 62, increases the amount of your lifetime monthly benefit by 76 percent, according to Merrill Lynch.

Retirement today is no longer viewed as the finish line as it was for past generations. Now, it’s considered the start of a journey that has the possibility to last for decades.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all strategy when it comes to investing for longevity; it depends on a person’s individual time horizon and tolerance for risk,” said Debra Greenberg, director of IRA production management for Merrill Lynch. “Start doing your homework today so you can be well prepared for tomorrow.”

To help protect your retirement assets, Marino & Company says to consider opening a health savings account, long-term care insurance, or downsizing to a smaller home or relocating to a more affordable retirement home to live in retirement comfortably.