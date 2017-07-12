Movie theaters, wine tastings: Today’s retirement communities offer a variety of amenities

Movie theaters, wine tastings: Today’s retirement communities offer a variety of amenities

Retirement doesn’t have to be a sentence to boredom or hopelessness, and people are now retiring younger and healthier than previous generations.

To cater to this new crowd, senior living communities are becoming life plan communities, offering a variety of aspects for today’s active senior lifestyles.

According to Robin Technologies at Wesley Woods at New Albany, life plan communities are contemporary, enrichment-focused residences offering the highest quality of life for active, independent seniors.

These communities nurture physical, emotional and mental activity, as well as healthy relationships and habits, she said.

Life plan communities can differ, however. Many will consist of independent living, assisted living, nursing care and memory care all on one campus.

There are two main types: type A, or life care, which is all-inclusive and comes with unlimited health care as needed at no additional cost.

This plan provides the higher levels of care at independent living rates, instead of market prices that typically accompany additional care, according to Technologies.

Type B, or modified, contracts offer a discounted rate for health care when it’s needed for a limited time.

This contract offers the lowest up-front charges for independent seniors, but charges higher market prices for additional care later, making it difficult for some to plan financially for the future.

So how are these life plan communities changing retirement? They simply offer more opportunities for seniors.

Residents have more time to enjoy their retirement years and participate in activities and hobbies they enjoy without the burden of owning a home and its upkeep.

Wesley Woods at New Albany is one of these life plan communities, nestled on 38 wooded acres offering secluded, private living by nature preserves with a walking path, water features and gardens.

Wesley Woods offers villas, a detached cottage-like home with attached garages in five different layouts ranging from just over 1,300 square feet to just under 2,000 square feet, or apartments in the main building housing 70 apartments ranging from one to two bedroom.

Within the main building there is a library, a spa for personal pampering, and an array of dining venues including a bistro, casual dining, formal dining, private dining, outdoor dining and a tavern.

It also has a movie theater with a snack bar, an art studio and a chapel.

The main building also has an abundance of outdoor spaces including courtyards and patios to host outdoor activities such as a boccie court, putting green and outdoor grilling area.

Wesley Woods also hosts social events, ranging from wine-tastings to educational speakers to entertainment.

And for all residents, whether living independently or needing full-time care, the south end of the building offers every level of health care one might need with physician services and a wellness clinic, all in private rooms for the highest level of comfort.