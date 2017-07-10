Retirement communities can offer luxury living, easy access to amenities

No matter the side of town one calls home, Spectrum Retirement Communities has an option for seniors who want to remain close to home and spend their golden years near friends and family.

Spectrum, a relative newcomer to the Columbus market having built its first communities here beginning in 2015, is a leading developer, owner and operator of retirement, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the United States, offering residents decades of combined expertise in all aspects of the senior housing experience.

The hallmark of Spectrum’s five area communities — Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care, Powell Assisted Living & Memory Care, Powell Senior Living, Sycamore Creek Senior Living in Pickerington and Three Creeks Senior Living in Gahanna — is affordable luxury living in highly desirable locations.

And what makes those locales desirable is easy access to shopping, medical facilities and local residential neighborhoods, according to Spectrum’s website.

In addition to choice of community, Spectrum offers a variety of living options for seniors.

For those who live independently, the communities offer a vibrant, social, active lifestyle — exceptional in many ways.

“Our residents enjoy first-class services with plenty of flexibility, including a variety of innovative activities and wellness programs, casual, yet elegant dining and scheduled private limousine and bus transportation,” the website says. “Our goal is to exceed our residents’ expectations while providing the highest level of choice, dignity, privacy, and respect.

“Our concept of affordable luxury living, accompanied by our unique resident services and amenities, assures our residents that their specific needs will be met while maintaining their independence and enhancing their quality of life.”

Spectrum also offers licensed assisted living programs designed to offer residents assistance with activities of daily living.

A professionally trained staff works closely families to determine the most appropriate program for residents.

Another highlight of Spectrum’s offerings are the memory care programs.

The Residence Club, offered at specific communities, is a program meant to support individuals with mild memory loss or confusion as an alternative to our more advanced memory care program, which focuses on residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

These programs require knowledge, experience, understanding and compassion in an atmosphere that promotes independence, dignity, privacy and choice, according to Spectrum.

Respite stays are yet another option for individuals who may require additional care after an illness or surgery, offering residents personal assistance with activities of daily life, such as bathing, dressing, reminders and medical management.

Spectrum has employed a convenient month-to-month rental program, enabling residents to enjoy the comfort they desire without a prohibitive financial commitment or expensive buy-in fee.

Unique amenities include state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy centers, innovative lifestyle enrichment programs that offer learning, excitement, and fun-plus dining venues with menu choices that rival those of a fine restaurant.