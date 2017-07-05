Proposed bill would ban abortions after Down Syndrome diagnosis

A committee in the Ohio Senate got its first look at a bill that would ban abortions on the basis of a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis of an unborn child.

Sen. Frank LaRose, a Republican from Hudson, reasoned that the life of every child is precious, regardless of disability at the time of Senate Bill 164’s introduction.

“Every child, no matter the circumstance, has the right to life,” he said. “This legislation will protect the lives of unborn children with disabilities, valuing them as equal members of society.”

The bill would prohibit any person from purposefully performing or inducing, or attempting to perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman, if the person has knowledge that the pregnant woman is seeking the abortion, in whole or in part, because of a test result indicating Down syndrome in an unborn child, a pre-natal diagnosis of Down syndrome in an unborn child or any other reason to believe that an unborn child has Down syndrome.

LaRose said expectant mothers who receive such a diagnosis for their child are often pressured to have an abortion by both family and medical professionals, despite a significant number of false positives in pre-natal diagnoses having been reported in studies.

“Abortion has to be one of the most tragic forms of discrimination we can imagine,” Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said in a press release. “None of us are perfect, yet babies with disabilities continue to be targeted for elimination based on the notion that some babies are simply better than others.

“We are all created equal and should be protected as intrinsically valuable members of our one human family.”

Gonidakis cited studies that show 90 percent of unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome in the United States are aborted.

“The only word for this kind of search-and-destroy mission is eugenics,” he said. “History has shown us the dark path of this kind of dehumanization.

“If diversity, inclusion and compassion mean anything in 21st century America, we will pass this legislation and stand up for our friends with disabilities, born and unborn.”

A person who violates the prohibition is guilty of performing or attempting to perform an abortion that was being sought because of Down syndrome, a felony of the fourth degree, according to SB 164

The bill would require the state medical board to revoke a physician’s license to practice medicine if the physician violates the criminal prohibition.

Another provision of the bill states that an offending physician is civilly liable for compensatory and exemplary damages and reasonable attorney’s fees to any person who sustains injury, death, or loss that results from the prohibited abortion.

SB 164 does not criminalize the expectant mother, however. She would be afforded criminal immunity.

“The life expectancy for people living with Down syndrome has increased to over 60 years in many cases,” the lawmaker offered in sponsor testimony. “The life of a child with Down syndrome is not worth any less than the life another child.

“This legislation will protect the lives of unborn children with disabilities and value them as equal members of society.

The bill also would permit the General Assembly, by joint resolution, to appoint one or more of its members to intervene in any constitutional challenges to any of the bill’s provisions, except for reporting requirement. Only lawmakers who sponsored or cosponsored SB 164 would be considered for such appointment.

A second hearing before members of the Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee had not been scheduled for the bill, which has won cosponsor support of four of LaRose’s fellow senators.