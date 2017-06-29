Construction jobs in Ohio climbing steadily

Ohio is in the middle of the pack when it comes to the rate it’s adding construction jobs, according to a new report from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Ohio has added approximately 4,900 construction jobs in the past 12 months, a 2.4 percent increase.

That ranks the state 29th for growth in construction jobs.

There are 211,100 construction jobs in Ohio, up from 206,200 jobs in May 2016.

The state has seen a 5.5 percent increase over the past two years, growing from 200,000 construction jobs in May 2015.

The Columbus region has seen the highest growth of construction jobs of any metro area in Ohio, an increase of 8 percent in the past year.

The number of construction jobs in central Ohio has climbed from 37,200 to 40,000 since May 2016.

Overall, 42 states saw increases in their construction employment in the past year, led by California, which has added 38,900 jobs since last May.

But from April to May of this year, 25 states and the District of Columbia lost construction jobs as firms struggle to find enough workers, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department.

Association officials said workforce shortages appear to be impacting construction employment in some parts of the country.

“There is still plenty of private-sector demand for construction projects, so it is likely that some states with monthly employment declines have a shortage of workers rather than a slowdown in work,” said Ken Simonson, chief economist for the association. “Given the low unemployment rate in most states, it is hard for contractors to find new construction workers, let alone experienced ones.”

Other states adding a high number of new construction jobs for the past 12 months include Florida (31,000 jobs, a 6.6 percent increase); Louisiana (12,600 jobs, 9.1 percent); Washington (10,700 jobs, 5.8 percent); Texas (10,600 jobs, 1.5 percent) and Oregon (9,800 jobs, 10.9 percent).

Rhode Island added the highest percentage of new construction jobs during the past year (12.8 percent, 2,300 jobs), followed by Oregon; Nevada (10.9 percent, 8,100 jobs); New Hampshire (9.5 percent, 2,400 jobs) and Louisiana.

Over the past year eight states and the District of Columbia lost construction jobs.

Missouri lost the largest number of construction jobs (-4,100 jobs, -3.4 percent), followed by Mississippi (-2,200 jobs, -5.1 percent) and Illinois (-1,700 jobs, -0.8 percent).

The District of Columbia lost the highest percentage for the year (-7.6 percent, -1,200 jobs), followed by Alaska (-5.5 percent, -900 jobs) and Mississippi.

Pennsylvania lost more construction jobs between April and May than any other state (-4,300 jobs, -1.8 percent), followed by Missouri (-3,900 jobs, -3.3 percent) and Minnesota (-2,600 jobs, -2.1 percent).

Wyoming lost the highest percentage of construction jobs for the month (-5.1 percent, -1,100 jobs), followed by South Dakota (-4.0 percent, -1,000 jobs) and Missouri.

Construction employment was unchanged between April and May in Alaska, Montana and Oklahoma.

Of the 22 states that added construction jobs between April and May, Louisiana had the largest numerical and percentage increases (5,000 jobs, 3.4 percent), followed by Maryland (4,800 jobs, 3.0 percent). Alabama ranked third in percentage gain (2.9 percent, 2,500 jobs), followed by Illinois (1.9 percent, 4,000 jobs), South Carolina (1.9 percent, 1,800 jobs) and North Carolina (1.7 percent, 3,300 jobs).

Illinois was third in number of jobs added for the month, followed by Texas (3,400 jobs, 0.5 percent) and North Carolina.

Association officials said federal officials can help address growing labor shortages in the construction industry by putting in place measures that expand training opportunities for students and young adults.

That includes expanding investments in secondary career and technical education, making it easier to establish apprenticeship training programs in all market types and allowing for more charter schools and career academies that focus on construction skills.