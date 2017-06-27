Zillow reports sellers’ market in Columbus

Columbus, Minneapolis and San Jose, Calif. reported the greatest annual declines in the number of homes for sale — 30 percent fewer for the month of May.

According to Zillow Real Estate Market Reports, the number of for-sale homes hitting the market is dropping at its fastest pace in almost four years. The typical home stayed on the market for just 77 days, the fewest days ever reported.

Nationally, home shoppers will have 9 percent fewer homes to choose from than a year ago, which is the greatest drop in inventory since August 2013 when inventory was down more than 10 percent, the study detailed.

“Inventory has been falling for years with supply no longer meeting demand, and there are multiple reasons for the worsening situation,” said Zillow Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell. “On the demand side, simple demographic change is contributing to incredibly high demand as millennials reach their prime home-buying years and begin to enter the market in droves.

“This is coupled with relatively low levels of new home construction on the supply side insufficient to keep pace with demand, and what is built is largely priced beyond the reach of many of the first-time and entry-level home buyers in the market.”

Gudell said thousands of single-family homes that once were bought and sold every few years prior to the recession have been converted into rental properties by investors, trading hands much less frequently further contributing to inventory shortages.

Between 2005 and 2016, the number of owner-occupied single-family homes fell by 680,000, while the number of renter-occupied single-family homes increased by 6.2 million, Zillow reported.

This increase in the number of single-family home rentals is one of the reasons why inventory remains low. New construction has yet to offset the subtraction of more single-family homes being converted to rentals.

“And finally, in some still hard-hit markets, negative equity is likely keeping many homeowners of lower-end homes from listing their home for sale because they can’t afford to profitably do so,” she said. “There is no silver bullet that will clear the market of all of these issues, and buyers frustrated by the status quo will likely have to remain patient and be ready to pounce once that perfect home does become available.”

The median home value across the country is $199,200, up 7.4 percent since this time last year, Zillow reported. Seattle, Dallas and Tampa, Fla. reported the highest year-over-year home value appreciation among the 35 largest U.S. metros.

Mortgage rates on Zillow ended the month of May at 3.73 percent, the lowest level of the month. Rates hit a high of 3.9 percent less than two weeks into May.

Zillow mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Mortgages site and reflect the most recent changes in the market.