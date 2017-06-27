Enhanced driver license for international crossings is proposed

Enhanced driver license for international crossings is proposed

The Ohio House of Representatives last week voted to authorize the issuance of an enhanced driver’s license, enhanced commercial driver’s license, and enhanced identification card to facilitate border crossings between the United States and Canada and Mexico as a means of bolstering commerce and easing travel.

House Bill 60 stipulates that enhanced driver’s licenses or ID cards, which provide proof of identity and citizenship, may be used by Ohio residents seeking to cross into Canada or Mexico at authorized land and sea ports.

For the bill to be enacted, the Ohio Director of Public Safety must obtain approval from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or other designated federal agency.

“Our bill would facilitate commerce and travel for drivers in Ohio,” Rep. Steve Hambley, R-Brunswick, said of the bill he and fellow Rep. John Rogers, D-Mentor-on-the-Lake, have jointly sponsored. “Not only would it make travel into Canada and Mexico for Ohioans quicker, but it would do so in a secure manner.

“Through their local deputy registrar, applicants for the Enhanced Driver’s License are processed through a security check by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

In compliance with the federal REAL ID program, DHS would consider an Ohio resident’s request of an EDL in place of a regular driver’s license.

The bill proposes an additional $25 fee for an EDL — less expensive than a passport or passport card.

Hambley noted that five other states — all sharing a northern border with Canada — have passed similar legislation to allow for the issuances of enhanced licenses.

A provision of the HB 60 requires that the enhanced forms of identification and driver’s licenses must:

-Provide satisfactory proof of the applicant’s identity and citizenship;

-Submit a biometric identifier as required by rule;

-Sign a declaration on a form prescribed by the registrar acknowledging the use of the one-to-many biometric match and radio frequency identification or other security features of the license; and

-Complies with all other conditions, qualifications, and requirements for issuance of a license or ID card.

According to the bill, an enhanced license makes it easier for a U.S. citizen to cross the border into the U.S. because it includes a vicinity radio frequency identification chip that enables the person’s biographic and biometric data to be brought up for inspection by a U.S.

Customs and Border Protection officer as the person approaches a border inspection booth, and a machine readable barcode that the officer can read electronically if equipment to utilize the RFID chip is not available.

Homeland Security has reported that the top 39 land ports of entry, which process more than 95 percent of land border crossings, are equipped with RFID technology in order to facilitate travel by a person who presents an enhanced driver’s license or other RFID-enabled document.

Support for the bill comes from AAA and the Ohio Trucking Association.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, however, has raised privacy concerns during previous testimony regarding the bill in House committee.

Gary Daniels, the union’s chief lobbyists, said the ramifications of HB 60 and use of such enhanced IDs are fraught with privacy and security problems.

He argued that the radio frequency identification chips remain unencrypted.

“Ohioans who use EDLs will be at risk,” Daniels said. “This is because these licenses are susceptible to forgery, cloning and hacking without such perfection.”

The measure passed the House with only four no votes.

It awaits Senate consideration.