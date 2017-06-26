Lawmaker wants handgun license as viable form of voter identification

In an effort to improve the Ohio electorate’s access to the democratic process, a suburban Cleveland lawmaker has proposed another viable form of voter ID: A concealed handgun license.

Rep. Dave Greenspan, a Republican of Westlake, said the rationale for House Bill 222 arose from a pollworker refusing to accept his handgun license as a valid form of identification when he went to vote a few years ago.

“As I looked at my concealed handgun license and my Ohio driver’s license — side by side — I noticed that they contained most of the same information and more importantly, for voting purposes, all of the requirements by state law as a form of voter photo identification,” the lawmaker told his peers seated on the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee in the Ohio House of Representatives. “To draw a comparison, the Ohio Revised Code indicates that ‘photo identification’ for voting purposes shall contain the following: Name, address, photograph (and) expiration date.”

Greenspan, next, noted that the requirements for the concealed handgun license, a state ID and an Ohio driver’s license are exactly the same.

“As per (the) Ohio Legislative Service Commission, at the end of 2016, there were an estimated 594,000 concealed handgun license holders,” the lawmaker said.

State IDs totaled 857,597 for the same period, while 7,897,922 active driver’s licenses had been issued by the end of 2016, according to the service commission.

“Currently, under state law, only identification cards and documents issued by the ‘government of the United States or this state’ shall be allowed to be used a form of photo identification for voting purposes,” Greenspan continued. “A CHL is issued by a county sheriff’s department.

“My argument before you today is that since a concealed handgun license contains all of the required information and is issued by a county sheriff’s department, a functional area of a county, which is a political subdivision of the state, that it, the concealed handgun license, shall be allowable, on a permissive basis, to be used as a form of photo identification for voting purposes.”

He said legislators need only amend the law with the addition of the following:

“Or, in the case of a concealed handgun license issued under section 2923.125 or 2923.1213 of the Revised Code, by a county of the state.”

Analysis of the bill by the service commission partially supported Greenspan’s assertion.

“A concealed handgun license does not currently qualify as photo identification because it is issued by a county, and not by the state or federal government,” Abby McMahon wrote for the commission. “However, photo identification is not required for proof of identity for voting purposes, if one of the other acceptable types of identification is provided.”

Those other forms of ID include a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that includes the name and current address of the elector.

“Therefore, under current law, a concealed handgun license qualifies as ‘other government document’ to prove identity because it includes the name and current address of the elector and is issued by a county,” McMahon continued.

HB 222, which has won the support of 18 fellow House members, was introduced in May and a second hearing is yet to be scheduled.