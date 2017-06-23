Dublin spa offers head to toe relaxation

A spa located in Dublin’s Historic District will relax you from the moment you walk through their large mahogany front doors.

The Woodhouse Day Spa is a two-story, 22-room spa designed to help guests escape from reality. According to its website, once guests enter the elevator to the second floor, they are transported to a true “resort style” day spa.

The spa features historic touches to blend into their surroundings with ornate chandeliers, warm earthy tones, built-in bookcases and a cozy fireplace in the lobby.

“We believe that health, wellness and beauty are intricately linked,” the website states. “From beginning to end, our dedicated spa teams ensure your journey enhances your well-being and enlivens your spirit.”

Although Woodhouse offers many different services, they have several signature services that are their most popular.

One service is the signature Minkyti, which is a handcrafted massage technique to regenerate and oxygenate the skin.

The service includes a seaweed facial with freshly harvested seaweed leaves over a warm poultice seaweed mask to nourish and hydrate the skin.

To top it off, Woodhouse then enhances the mask with a relaxing head, neck and shoulder massage.

Their next signature service is the hydrafacial, described as “like no facial you’ve ever experienced.”

The non-invasive treatment infuses the skin with antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid — an anti-aging solution, and concludes with a handcrafted massage.

Then they offer the Woodhouse escape, a peaceful journey for the mind and spirit through seven specialized treatments.

The head-to-toe ritual begins with a luscious body scrub followed by a nourishing volcanic stone massage.

Then, a hypnotic neck and shoulder massage to help release upper body tension with oils. The last treatment is the restorative ancient art of reflexology performed on the feet.

Not to be outdone is the signature four-handed massage. Guests will not only get one, but two massage therapists to perform seamless choreographed, rhythmic movements to induce deep relaxation.

Therapists perform a full-body massage, reflexology and hypnotic scalp massage. Guests will also be treated to organic aromatic oil to sooth the senses and nourish the skin.

Next is a treatment all for the hands— the hand retreat. The treatment is all about reconditioning, nourishing and refining hands and arms. Guests will enjoy an exfoliation from hand to elbow, followed by a deeply relaxing massage.

Hands will then be wrapped in warm Atlanic seaweed leaves to hydrate, increase circulation and nourish dry skin. To seal it all in, therapists will thenn apply a nourishing hand creme.

The last signature treatment is a truly “soleful” experience, the seaweed leaf package, to help refine skin with a sea salt exfoliation from the knees to the feet.

Guests will enjoy warm volcanic stones massaged from heel to knee, followed by reflexology to increase relaxation and release energy.

The treatment will end with a double action seaweed foot mask and fresh seaweed leaf wrap around the legs to reduce swelling and soften tired feet.

Woodhouse opens at 9 a.m. daily, and guests can either call in or book services online through their website.