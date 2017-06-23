Collectors would be fined for buying war relics under proposal

A measure before members of an Ohio House of Representatives committee purposely skirts the recent controversy arising from opponents of memorials or statutes commemorating Confederate war generals and the fallen soldiers they led.

Republican Rep. Tim Schaffer of Lancaster introduced an amendment to the bill he’s titled the Ohio Veterans’ Heritage Protection Act Tuesday nearly simultaneous to testimony in support of House Bill 48 before members of the Criminal Justice Committee.

The amendment eliminates the following language from the bill’s definition of a war relic: “Or a statue, monument, memorial, or plaque that has been erected for, or named or dedicated in honor of, a war or an individual’s or group of individuals’ service in a war.”

Upon approval of the amendment, the definition would read: “‘War relic’ means a cannon, or other artillery and equipment from the era of a war.”

To offer an example of what would be covered by the legislation upon the bill’s enactment, a spent cannon ball fired during the Civil War situated inside the walls of the Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery in Columbus’ Hilltop community would be protected.

A statue commemorating the thousands of Confederate soldiers buried there would not.

Similarly, the town-square statue in Somerset celebrating the village’s favorite son Union Gen. Philip Sheridan or any other such individual would not be protected by bill.

HB 48 would prohibit a war relic located on public property or on the property of a cemetery association from being sold or otherwise disposed of by any person, but allows it to be returned to the federal government.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit a war relic on public property or the property of a cemetery association from being destroyed, relocated, removed, altered, or otherwise disturbed by any person, except under certain circumstances, or if returned to the federal government.

“Ohio is blessed to have numerous pieces of history on display throughout our great state,” Schaffer said. “Stretching back to the Revolutionary Era, the War of 1812, the Civil War, the wars of the 20th century to our current conflicts in the Middle East, these pieces of history remind us of the sacrifices brave men and women made in the name of freedom and liberty.

“They let us pause so we can remember how high the cost truly is to preserve the rights and privileges we enjoy as Americans.”

The lawmaker told committee members the amendment was meant to “tightly tailor” the bill to address the problem of unscrupulous private dealers and collectors who target cash strapped local governments and cemetery associations for the sale of the artifacts.

Schaffer said he was alerted of the issue by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

“For some of these organizations, it can be an offer too good to pass up,” the lawmaker said. “They can erase a deficit by liquidating one of their assets, which may appear on the surface to be a reasonable financial strategy to pursue.”

The legislation proposes a $10,000 fine against buyers of such relics — a financial disincentive that also aims to target their reputation.

“No reasonable collector will engage in this activity with the threat of this fine being attached to their name and background,” the lawmaker said.

Under the bill, half of all fines and moneys paid to the county veterans service commission must be used for the maintenance, repair, installation, or restoration of veterans’ memorials.

The remaining half percent must be evenly divided among and disbursed to congressionally chartered veterans’ services organizations in the county, including the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Department of Ohio, analysis of the bill provided.

“The state would receive none of the fine money, because that is not the goal,” Schaffer said.

An exception to the prohibitions proposed by the bill would allow local governments or cemetery associations to return unwanted war relics to the federal government.

If the federal government does not accept the war relic, it must be offered to the Ohio History Connection next and finally to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Department of Ohio, if the Ohio Connection passes on the relic.

“I believe it is time that the state adopt legislation to protect these invaluable pieces of history from disappearing from public view forever — or worse, being melted down for scrap,” the lawmaker said. “We owe it to the memories of the men and women who served to establish and then preserve our freedoms.

“We owe it to our children and grandchildren to preserve the artifacts they will one day experience for themselves.”

A second hearing of HB 48, which has cosponsor support of three fellow House members, had not been scheduled for a second hearing before the committee at the time of publication.