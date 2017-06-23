Central Ohio home prices have risen 16% this year

Central Ohio home prices have risen 16% this year

The cost to buy a home in central Ohio continues to go up and up.

Last month the average price for a home sold in the Columbus area shot up to $227,783.

The average sale price has risen 16 percent just since the start of the year.

Home prices have skyrocketed 24 percent in the past three years.

Of all the homes sold this year in central Ohio, the average sale price is $209,217.

The home prices are setting records, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“These are the highest sales prices we’ve ever seen in central Ohio,” said 2017 Columbus Realtors President Mic Gordon. “Home values continue to soar.”

There were 4,051 central Ohio homes and condos added to the market in May, which is a 14.3 percent gain over the previous month and 4.8 percent increase compared to May 2016.

Even with the higher listings, inventory (4,606) was still 18 percent lower than the number of homes for sale a year ago, leaving central Ohio with a 1.7 months supply at the current sales pace.

“It’s incredibly positive that new listings are increasing, however inventory continues to remain near record lows,” Gordon said. “We’ve seen inventory drop year-over-year for 76 straight months now.”

There were 3,177 central Ohio homes and condos sold during the month of May, which is 28.2 percent greater than the previous month, although a slight dip of 0.8 percent from May 2016.

Homes spent an average of 33 days on the market in May, which is 12 days fewer than the previous year and 7 days less than April. That’s a new record low for the central Ohio housing market.

Statewide, the rate of homes sold across Ohio in May reached a record-breaking level, increasing 3.4 percent from the rate posted during the month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors.

“Activity in the housing marketplace in May was brisk, as the rate of sales activity reached a best-ever level for the month since Ohio’s Realtors began tracking data in 1998,” said Ohio Realtors President Pete Kopf. “Additionally, we continued to see a healthy gain in the average sales price, evidence that housing is a solid, long-term investment.

May’s statewide average home price of $176,804 reflects a 5.2 percent increase from the $168,074 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in May reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 154,106, a 3.4 percent increase from the month’s previous best-ever level of 149,002 established during the month a year ago.

The market experienced a 1.2 percent increase in sales from April’s seasonally adjusted annual rate of 152,322.

Around the state, 15 of the 18 markets tracked reported an uptick in average sales price. A total of 11 markets experienced an increase in sales activity.