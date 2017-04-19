According to a new study, if someone has different work identities, their job performance may suffer.

However, employees who believe their identities enhance each other tend to be more productive than others, the study found.

“We tend to think of our work role identities one at a time, as if they were completely separate,” said Steffanie Wilk, co-author of the study and associate professor of management and human resources at The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

“But this research shows that the interactions are important,” she said. “The way we manage and think about our different roles could be affecting how well we do our jobs.”

Also conducting the study were Lakshmi Ramarajan of Harvard University and Nancy Rothbard at the University of Pennsylvania. Their results were published in a recent issue of the Academy of Management Journal.

According to the co-authors, people are familiar with the concept of identity conflict and enhancement.

There’s an array of material about the tensions between the roles of women who are both mothers and employees, for example.

But that research suggests people can have issues dealing with different identities within the workplace, said Wilk. Companies need to be more attuned to the roles they ask their employees to take on.

“If your employees feel they have to make trade-offs between different role identities in the workplace, they may not do as a good a job,” she said.

This is what the researchers found when they studied 763 employees of a company that managed customer service for credit cards associated with a number of well-known brands in financial services and retail.

In this case, employees juggled identities while representing very different brands.

Part of each employee’s job was to sell additional products and services to customers on calls, so the question was: Would identity conflict hurt their sales — and would compatibility help?

In the survey, employees were asked to name two brands they worked with most.

They then rated how much they agreed with a variety of statements to measure if their identification with the two brands was in conflict or if working with both brands enhanced each other.

Results showed that employees whose responses implied identity conflict between their two brands had lower-than-average sales for the four months after they took the survey, while those who indicated their brands enhanced each other had better-than-average sales.

“There are real-world effects for not being able to successfully juggle your identities,” said Wilk. “Your performance can suffer, as we found in this call center.”

The researchers then conducted two experimental studies replicating many of the same results, and gave additional insight into how identity conflict or enhancement might work to affect performance.

The studies showed participants who thought their identities enhanced each other showed more intrinsic motivation, which in turn improved sales.

Researchers also looked at how identity conflict and enhancement related to perspective-taking by participants, which was the extend to which they took on a customer’s point of view.

Surprising researchers at first, the study showed that perspective-taking actually reduced sales in the first study. After additional studies, the researchers think they better understand why.

“We believe if you put yourself into your customers’ shoes too much, you may start to wonder if they really want or need what you’re selling,” said Wilk. “That can hurt performance.”

The bottom line, according to Wilk, is that companies need to help their employees find common elements between their different identities.

“There needs to be connections between the identities that make sense to your employees. If there is conflict, your employees will ruminate, take up their mental energy, and struggle with their jobs. But if the connections are there, it can help.”