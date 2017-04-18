The Consul General of Japan in Detroit, Mitsuhiro Wada, announced last week the appointment of Columbus attorney David Cook as honorary consul of Japan in Columbus.

With statewide jurisdiction, Cook is expected to assist the mission of the Consulate-General office in promoting United States-Japan relations and protecting the welfare of local Japanese residents.

“Cook brings to this post unique skills gained from his close association to Japan for more than 35 years and legal expertise in all matters of immigration,” Wada said of Cook’s appointment. “With his understanding of the cultures and people of both Japan and the U.S., Cook is an ideal choice to assist us in supporting the friendship between Japan and Ohio.”

Cook is a partner at the Columbus office of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP, where he specializes in immigration and naturalization law for businesses and individuals.

Prior to joining Vorys, he served as senior assistant counsel to Honda of America Manufacturing Inc., responsible for the company’s visa and immigration matters.

Additionally, he served as the director of the Columbus Council on World Affairs for 13 years.

He double-majored in Economics and Japanese, earning a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and studied law at the University of Washington School of Law.

“I am very honored by this appointment,” Cook said in a prepared statement. “In today’s world, it is so important that we continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship professionally, culturally and personally between Japan, the State of Ohio and the United States.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to do just that.”

Japan is Ohio’s single largest foreign investor, with 482 Japanese facilities directly employing more than 73,400 people in the state, the press statement detailed. More than 2,300 university students and 1,300 K-12 students currently study the Japanese language in Ohio schools.

The state also boasts 16 active sister/friendship city relationships with Japan, and a sister state partnership with Saitama Prefecture dating back to 1990.

Cook’s five-year term is expected to run through April 10, 2022.