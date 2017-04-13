Meijer announced on Wednesday that home delivery services will be available from their Ohio stores starting this month through Shipt, the online grocery marketplace.

The service starts at Columbus-area stores on May 4 and in Cincinnati and Dayton on April 27. The service will launch in Toledo later this summer.

To celebrate the start of home delivery in Ohio, Shipt is offering $25 off the first order to annual members who sign up prior to launch.

Using the Shipt app or website, members can access more than 55,000 items available at Meijer stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order.

Customers can choose things from fresh produce, meat and dairy, to health and beauty products.

Orders can also be placed up to 24 hours in advance, and because most Meijer stores are open 24 hours, Shipt deliveries from those stores will be available around the clock, seven days a week excluding certain holidays.

“Providing people with the option to shop online for thousands of grocery products and have them delivered to their door when it’s most convenient for them is another Meijer innovation that helps our customers save time,” said Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer. “The personalized service that Shipt offers, coupled with the quality and value our customers love about Meijer, creates a new type of shopping experience in Ohio.”

Meijer piloted the program in Detroit, and then expanded service to Grand Rapids.

Since the launch in southeast Michigan last fall, the program has made nearly 90,000 deliveries in Michigan, according to Keyes.

Meijer plans to make home delivery to as many customers as possible across its six-state footprint which includes Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“Meijer is a mainstay in Midwest retail and our growing partnership speaks to their commitment to continuously find new and innovative ways to delight their customers,” said Bill Smith, Shipt founder and CEO. “With these new expansions, Shipt will now be able to offer the convenience of home delivery from Meijer stores to over 20 million households.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply for Shipt Shopping, visit Shipt.com and click “Get Paid to Shop.”

According to Smith, Shipt plans to hire 10,000 people across the six-state expansion with Meijer. Of that, the company plans to hire approximately 1,000 in Ohio.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee.

Ohio customers can sign up for Shipt now so they can be ready to order items for home delivery the moment the service becomes available. To sign up and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Meijer.