Criminal defense attorneys Koenig & Long LLC have started a new Troublemaker Scholarship award.

This $1,500 grant is available to high school seniors in and around Columbus who feel they have earned reputations as troublemakers.

The scholarship was created from the idea that getting into trouble in high school does not necessarily preclude success in college and that students deserve a second chance, according to Koenig & Long.

As defense attorneys, the firm principals have encountered many hard-working individuals who made bad choices.

They also believe students should have the opportunity to achieve important goals even with a troubled past.

To apply for this scholarship, students must be U.S. citizens or have legal authorization to work in the country. Applicants must also have gained college acceptance with undergraduate studies to begin in fall 2017.

Students must submit a completed application; a typed three-page essay explaining the applicant’s perceived past as a “troublemaker” and how the experience has affected their lives, as well as their plans for changing their reputations through college; evidence of legal status in the U.S. such as a passport or birth certificate; a copy of the applicant’s high school transcript; and a copy of the applicant’s letter of acceptance from a university that is accredited within the U.S.

Eligible uses for the scholarship are tuition and related expenses for college. Following the selection of the winner, the firm will send a check payable to the university the winner plans to attend to cover authorized expenses.

The winner of the scholarship will also be required to submit receipts for all expenses paid by the scholarship, as noted in IRS rules.

Materials must be submitted as a PDF to koenigandlong@gmail.com. Applicants are asked not to call the law firm’s office.

The deadline for scholarship application is July 17.