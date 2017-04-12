Columbus-based Battelle is partnering with a drug developer for research and development of countermeasures to protect deployed military personnel from chemical and biological threats.

Chemical and biological weapons continue to threaten warfighter and civilian populations in war zones such as Syria, according to Battelle, which will partner with Nanotherapeutics Inc. on the project.

“The alliance between the two companies will enable faster and more effective development of medical countermeasures to protect and treat military populations against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks and outbreaks of naturally occurring emerging and genetically engineered infectious diseases,” said Dr. Prasad Raje, president and CEO for Nanotherapeutics Inc.

Specifically, the work will bring together core research, development, test and evaluation and manufacturing capabilities needed to expedite the development of medical countermeasures urgently required by the Department of Defense.

Battelle for decades has provided research, development, test and evaluation facilities and expertise to support Defense department medical countermeasure programs.

In 2013, the department awarded Nanotherapeutics a contract to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in which to provide all the core services necessary to establish a Medical Countermeasure Advanced Development and Manufacturing Capability, the press release detailed.

“Battelle is in a unique position to provide a much-needed bridge between commercial companies interested in medical countermeasure development and the government agencies that need them,” said Julie Swick, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle’s Life Science Research business.

Historically, many commercial companies have shied away from participating in this space, primarily due to the challenges of developing these products along with the low anticipated return on investment.

Officials are hopeful, however, that the recent expansion of the Food and Drug Administration Priority Review Voucher Program to include chemical and biological threat agents may lead to a greater potential return.

Nanotherapeutics is a domestic contract development and manufacturing organization, providing expertise from preclinical through FDA licensure in a variety of production platforms, including microbial and mammalian cell culture.