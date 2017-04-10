The individual practices of law and charity go hand in hand for the latest recipient of an Ohio State Bar Foundation community service award.

Columbus attorney Michael Kelley recently was awarded the foundation’s District 7 Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under for the valuable charitable work in which he has engaged with an organization begun by his grandfather as well as other central Ohio charities.

Kelley, vice president of Donald W. Kelley & Associates, serves on the board of the Young Professionals Network of Homeport, the nonprofit started by his grandfather which provides safe housing, social services and community revitalization throughout Columbus neighborhoods to at-risk residents.

Additionally, Kelley serves as trustee for St. Stephen’s Community House in Columbus.

The bar foundation noted that Kelley’s board room leadership is matched by his hands-on community work.

He offers his time and expertise to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Legal Aid Society of Columbus, a press release detailed.

Kelley also has engaged in assisting the survivors of human trafficking through The Columbus Justice Office Advocating Opportunity, and helping immigrants who live in the Hilltop area.

He received his juris doctorate from the University of Notre Dame and his master’s degree in Real Estate Finance from the Max M. Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. Kelley is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association.

The Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under is presented to attorneys, 40 years of age or younger, who contribute substantial time and effort in service to a local social service or to a local civil, artistic or cultural organization.

According to the foundation, the service must be outside the recipients’ practice of law and given without compensation and an emphasis is placed on current service.

Recipients represent the ideals of the legal profession and, by example, are a credit to the profession, the press release concluded.