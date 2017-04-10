The news in recent months has been mostly ominous for the retail industry as a series of big chains have announced widespread store closings, lower sales numbers or both.

Columbus-based The Limited announced late last year that it was closing all of its stores. Electronics retailers HHGregg and Radio Shack have filed for bankruptcy.

Large department stores Sears, JCPenny and Macy’s are closing dozens of stores and, last week, discount shoe retailer Payless announced it’s filed for bankruptcy and will close many of its locations.

How the shift in the retail industry, influenced by more online shopping, will affect the central Ohio retail sector is yet to be seen.

Macy’s has announced it’s closing stores at the Eastland Mall and Tuttle Crossing Mall, though one location remains at Tuttle Crossing. Five local Radio Shacks and two Payless stores are closing.

But so far the local retail sector is holding its own.

The vacancy rate for Columbus area retail locations rose by nearly 6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a 2016 Fourth Quarter Research and Forecast Report from real estate services company Colliers.

Some of that, however, is due to the construction of new retail space, not the least of which is the anticipated opening of the IKEA store this summer in the Polaris shopping area.

Nearby a new Value City Furniture store has opened on Gemini Parkway and the first phase of Bridge Park in Dublin is expected for completion this year.

“The Columbus retail market enjoyed 387,810 square feet of new completed retail space this quarter — a significant increase from the previous quarter. Kroger was in the spotlight for the completion of its three new locations: 1475 West 5th Ave., 1155 North 21st St., and 1745 Morse Road,” the report noted.

The Columbus market posted 162,943 square feet of absorption in the fourth quarter, bringing the total for the year to 1.2 million square feet, which is a 16 percent increase from last year, according to Colliers.

“During the fourth quarter, the retail market began to cool down as the shift from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce continued to be prominent,” the report noted.

Despite the changes industry-wide, Colliers remains upbeat about the Columbus-area retail sector.

“Back home in Columbus, the economy continues to make positive strides. With the unemployment rate below both state and national averages at 3.7 percent, the metropolitan area is proving competitive among America’s top leading cities,” according to the report.

In the future, “Columbus anticipates many new developments that will reel in new tenants and investments. The retail market noted Columbus continues seeing new migration of tenants and start-ups entering the market, further proving a stable economy is present.”

As far as leasing activity, new or expanded leases on the fourth quarter totaled 553,889 square feet.

“This brings the total for the year to over 2.1 million square feet, which is a 72 percent increase from last year. Strong leasing activity has led to a healthy market. The Northeast submarket enjoyed the most gains this quarter with 99,812 square feet of new or expanded leases, while big box centers posted the largest absorption for property type during the fourth quarter with 124,280 square feet of new or expanded leases,” according the report.

Colliers cited some major leasing deals such as Party City, which leased 12,685 square feet on Blacklick-Eastern Road and Fitness 19, which leased 10,000 square feet at 6100 Sawmill Road.