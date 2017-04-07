A legislative effort to allow certain nurses to order a patient transported — without the patient’s consent — to a hospital for a mental health evaluation cleared the Ohio House of Representatives in a recent vote.

House Bill 111, facsimile of a bill introduced during the 131st General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature, aims to bolster the state’s mental health resources for at-risk individuals and the communities in which they live.

Republican sponsor of the bill, freshman Rep. Rick Carfagna of Westerville, told House members seated on the Health Committee that circumstances, such as a scarcity of medical professionals who can deal with individuals in crisis, only compound the problem.

“Adding qualified advanced practice registered nurses to that list of authorized professionals will allow for faster and more efficient care, and improve the safety of both the individual and the surrounding community,” the lawmaker said.

Under current law, only psychiatrists, licensed clinical psychologists, licensed physicians, health officers, parole officers, police officers, and sheriffs have the authority to involuntarily transfer a patient to a hospital for a mental health examination if there is evidence that the individual represents a substantial risk of physical harm to self or others.

HB 111 would permit a clinical nurse specialist or certified nurse practitioner to involuntarily hospitalize an individual for mental health treatment in an emergency, if the nurse has a psychiatric-mental health certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center or similar Board of Nursing-approved certification.

The nurse must have reason to believe that the individual is mentally ill subject to court order and represents a substantial risk of physical harm to self or others if allowed to remain at liberty pending examination, the bill stipulates.

Carfagna estimated the number of these qualified advanced practice nurses in the state between 450 and 500.

A registered nurse must obtain a graduate degree with a major in a nursing specialty or related field to become an advanced practice nurse with a psychiatric subspecialty, according to testimony provided to the committee. The nurse then must sit for a national certification examination and obtain the state’s Certificate of Authority, which is subject to biennial review and a continuing education requirement.

“Not only do these advanced practice registered nurses have the requisite education and training to diagnose and treat mental illnesses, but they also currently work in many community-based settings where the patient might lack direct access to the already-approved designees who can mandate an evaluation,” Carfagna said. “By utilizing the expertise of this subset of (nurses), we can further help our most vulnerable citizens when time is of the essence.

According to the bill, the nurse initiating the transport must explain to the subject who he or she is, including a professional designation and affiliation, and that the subject will be examined at a specified hospital or mental health facility, in addition to the required written notification to the hospital.

According to analysis of the bill by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the subject must be examined within 24 hours after arrival at the hospital.

If the hospital’s chief clinical officer decides post-exam that the individual is not mentally ill and subject to court order, the officer must discharge the individual unless a court has issued a temporary detention order as part of the process of judicial hospitalization of the person or the person has been sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

If the chief clinical officer decides after the examination that the subject is subject to court order, the officer may detain the respondent for no more than three court days following the day of examination, analysis detailed. During such a period, the chief clinical officer may admit the subject as a voluntary patient or file an affidavit commencing proceedings for judicial hospitalization.

The commission’s fiscal analysis of HB 111 found that the provision could result in a minimal increase in costs to publicly funded hospitals if it increases the number of involuntary hospitalizations.

Rep. Scott Ryan, R-Newark, jointly sponsored the measure with Carfagna.

HB 111 awaits Senate consideration.