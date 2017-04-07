The science and engineering workforce is aging rapidly, and it will continue to get older in coming years, due in part to more of those scientists retiring later than previous workers, according to a new Ohio State University study,

Economists at The Ohio State University found the average age of employed scientists increased from 45.1 to 48.6 between 1993 and 2010, faster than the workforce as a whole.

The study estimated that the average age of scientists will increase by another 2.3 years in the near future.

“The aging of the scientific workforce is not over — not by a long shot,” said David Blau, co-author of the study and a professor of economics at Ohio State.

There have been raised concerns about older scientists’ creativity or productiveness in comparison to their younger counterparts, but those possibilities haven’t been proven, said co-author Bruce Weinberg, also a professor of economics at Ohio State.

“We don’t have the answers yet, but we are continuing to investigate the implications of our aging scientific workforce,” said Weinberg.

Findings in the study revealed a substantial majority of the aging workforce can be attributed to the large number of people in the baby boom generation.

However, there is another significant factor: Scientists have been working longer since mandatory retirement of university professors ended by law in 1994.

“We have scientists who prior to 1994 would have been forced to retire who are now working to older and older ages,” said Weinberg.

Blau and Weinberg created a model to estimate the future for the age distribution of scientific workers.

“Even after the baby boom generation is long gone from the workforce, the scientific workforce will still continue to get older,” said Blau. “Scientists are retiring later and that will continue to have an effect.”

Results of the study also found that the average age of scientists in nearly all fields is on the rise.

One surprising finding was that in computer information science — historically known for having a younger workforce than most fields — has seen a graying of the workforce.

The study is part of a larger project by Blau and Weinberg to determine what happens to the productivity and creativity of scientists as they age.

“The conventional wisdom has been that scientists become less creative and less innovative as they age,” said Weinberg.

However, some of his personal research suggests otherwise.

“My work suggests that the conventional story isn’t as true as we might think,” he said. “Many of the scientific fields people think about are not typical and over time people are starting to be more productive at later ages.”

The ongoing project will shed more light on the issue, the researchers said.

This new research may also help determine if advancing retirement ages are keeping younger generation scientists out of the workforce.

The study was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.