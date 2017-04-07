In a move that takes an iconic restaurant brand back to its truck-stop roots, TravelCenters of America LLC is opening its first Bob Evans Restaurant at the TA travel plaza at the I-70/state Route 37 interchange just east of Kirkersville in Licking County.

TravelCenters’ TA Restaurant Group announced earlier this week the grand opening of the new 4,500 square-foot restaurant that boasts seating for 116 road-weary diners and all of the charm from “down on the farm.”

The space incorporates the Bob Evans modern farmhouse design with exposed wood trusses and polished concrete floors, a press release detailed.

The walls are adorned with Bob Evans Farm photos that perpetuate the theme and make the setting more authentic to Bob Evans.

The restaurant chain, now owned by Golden Gate Capital, itself began as a roadside rest and eatery at the farm the restaurant’s founder and namesake called home.

Along with the farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients and high-quality food, guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s bakery favorites made fresh throughout the day, the press release continued.

“The addition of Bob Evans provides our drivers and guests with yet another high quality food option along their travel route,” said TA Restaurant Group Senior Vice President John Ponczoch. “We are excited to be able to deliver the same farm-fresh goodness and heartfelt hospitality that Bob Evans has been serving their guests for the past 50 years”

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick-service, full-service restaurants and other food outlets, including 10 proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.

TravelCenters of America LLC offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada.

The new Bob Evans restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.