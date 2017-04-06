Whether the job is lending a hand to help rid invasive, non-native plants from one of the metro parks or picking up litter in a Columbus neighborhood, volunteers are set to take to various worksites in the leadup to a grand Earth Day Columbus celebration.

Beginning Saturday, community leaders, non-profit groups and businesses are expected to contribute to the largest Earth Day volunteer service project in the nation, according to Green Columbus.

Since Earth Day Columbus’s inception in 2007, central Ohio has benefited from more than 100,000 volunteer hours of citizen green service thanks to such efforts.

Service sites vary in size from 5 to 300 volunteers and range from a variety of activities, including an project called Butterflies, Butterflies, Butterflies — a family friendly event back by popular demand — to plant monarch butterfly habitat with native Ohio plants.

The effort, led by Miracle Garden, will concentrate on beautification of five green spaces in Linden, working four hours at each site on different days throughout the week.

On the city’s far east side, volunteers along with representatives from Columbus Recreation and Parks Department are scheduled to plant trees in Big Walnut Park in conjunction with the city’s reforestation efforts.

Other Earth Day Columbus activities range from litter sweeps, community gardens, and river-cleanups.

Organizers say the activities are a great opportunity for any company or organization to host a service site or two and for associates to volunteer in projects throughout central Ohio.

The work throughout the week is scheduled to culminate in the Earth Day celebration April 22 at Columbus Commons, downtown.

The free, daylong event will feature musical acts for the entire family, a beer garden, organization booths, eco-friendly artisans and a selection of food trucks.

The revelry is scheduled to move to Brothers Drake in the Short North for an after party beginning at 9.

For more information or to sign up for volunteer projects, visit www.earthdaycolumbus.org.