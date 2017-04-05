An East Columbus data center that serves clients around the world recently was named GreenSpotLight Award winner by the city of Columbus for its exemplary environmental performance.

CeraNet, founded in 1996 as an application development and hosting firm, has evolved into a leader in data center solutions, according to the company’s website.

The firm customizes client solutions to the unique needs of each customer — making sure each client gets the most out of individual technology investments.

The city recognizes CeraNet’s efforts, working with clients, local public utilities, and government organizations to discover more energy efficient solutions.

According to a press release announcing the award, CeraNet achieved these goals by upgrading customer computing systems, reducing costs and minimizing environmental impact.

“Organizations like our award winners, use GreenSpot’s strong framework to adopt sustainable practices,” Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown said in the prepared statement. “They are contributing to make Columbus a beautiful, healthy, and prosperous city.

“The GreenSpotLight winners demonstrate that being sustainable is good for our community, good for the environment, and good for business.”

The company currently works with AEP to reduce unnecessary power usage for the utility company’s customers.

CeraNet boasts 422,960 kilowatt hours of energy savings from the initiative in 2016 alone — the equivalent of 297 tons of carbon dioxide emissions or 317,190 pounds of coal burned in a power plant, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

CeraNet is able set such standards by converting client’s old servers to use of a cloud server.

According to the company, recent studies show that more than 30 percent of servers running in a typical data center are known as “zombies,” running unknown functions or no function at all.

Additionally, most servers are running at between 10 to 20 percent capacity.

The energy savings for clients is realized by IT system upgrades, eliminating waste and converting inefficient equipment to new high powered cloud servers, marketing materials detailed.

With a focus on right sizing IT resources and paying for only what’s used, CeraNet helps its clients save time, money, eliminate initial capital outlay for servers and infrastructure and provides an economical IT model going forward.

Assistance with management and support services are also options for the firm’s clients.

The company is committed to doubling its efficiency program participation with a goal of saving in excess of 1 million kWh of energy for each client.

The Columbus GreenSpot program was developed to inspire, educate and recognize households and businesses that adopt sustainable actions in the areas of conserving and protecting water, conserving energy and reducing waste.

CeraNet is one of more than 15,000 GreenSpot members in Columbus.