With the income tax filing deadline just days away, enactment of House Bill 11 couldn’t be more timely.

Last week, Gov. John Kasich signed into law the measure which would align federal and state tax codes after recent changes to the definition of federal adjusted gross income.

The measure was passed as an emergency to become effective immediately.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Gary Scherer of Circleville, is in response to the federal government passing tax related legislation to provide conformity and allow for efficiency in processing tax returns.

“Tax conformity bills have become an essential part of tax legislation for the Ohio General Assembly,” Scherer said. “The measures taken in HB 11 will provide the continuity the taxpayers need to successfully complete their taxes, without unneeded changes.

“Without this legislation, taxpayers will likely have to spend additional time and resources related to tax compliance.”

The recent changes to federal tax code relate to the following revenue circumstances:

• Certain prizes or awards won in competition in the Olympic Games or the Paralympic Games. Starting on Jan. 1, 2016, the federal exclusion would apply to monetary prizes received from the United States Olympic Committee and the intrinsic value of the medals awarded. The exclusion would not apply to individuals with adjusted gross income above $1 million, or half of that amount for married individuals filing a separate return;

• An employee’s receipt of payments or reimbursements from a “qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangement”; and

• Certain severance payments to veterans with combat-related injuries paid after Jan. 17, 1991, from which the Department of Defense withheld amounts for tax purposes despite the fact that such payments were not considered gross income.

In testimony in support of the measure before Senate Ways and Means Committee members, Deputy Tax Commissioner Nicholas Cipiti said conforming to federal law is beneficial to efficient tax administration.

“Having the same starting definition of income as the federal government greatly simplifies the preparation and administration of state income tax for taxpayers, state tax officials and school districts that impose income taxes,” Cipiti continued. “In the absence of enactment of House Bill 11, taxpayers would be required to make adjustments to resolve the discrepancy by adding back income that would then become subject to Ohio’s income tax.

“The difference would be taken on a line of the return for ‘miscellaneous federal tax adjustments.’ Such adjustments would introduce complexity and potentially taxpayer errors.”

Ohio’s CPAs also joined the Ohio Department of Taxation in support of the bill.

The changes to federal tax code, which Gregory Saul, director of tax policy for the Ohio Society of CPAs characterized as “add-backs” can make a mess of the tax filing process.

“These add-backs are complicated and costly to the taxpayers, resulting in increased compliance burden and additional tax liability,” Saul told committee members.

He suspected that some Ohioans still would have to contend with the process, despite the bill’s emergency passage.

“CPAs across the state are already engaged in tax preparation for their clients,” he said.

Saul concluded his group’s support of the bill is a continuation of the society’s years-long campaign for tax simplicity.

HB 11 cleared both houses unanimously and was companion to Senate Bill 22, forwarded by Senate President Pro Tempore Bob Peterson, R-Sabina.