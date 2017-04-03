A new report shows Ohio ranks 11th for the number of jobs in the solar energy industry and 25th for solar jobs per capita, according to the Solar Foundation’s Solar Jobs Census 2016.

The state created 1,020 new jobs in the sector last year, accounting for growth at 21 percent, faster than the growth of the overall state economy.

That is expected to slow this year with the foundation projecting 3 percent growth for 2017.

“With 5,831 solar workers, the solar industry in Ohio produced $1.3 billion in direct sales in 2016,” the analysis states. “When direct, indirect and induced jobs are included, the solar industry’s impact in Ohio exceeded 13,000 jobs.

“These jobs paid more than $810 million in salaries, wages and benefits and produced $2.4 billion in total economic activity for Ohio in 2016.”

In Franklin County, solar jobs are less plentiful than in other major metropolitan areas in the state.

Cuyahoga, Hamilton and Summit Counties all top the list, with Franklin ranking fourth with 445 solar jobs in 2016.

The city that took the lead in Ohio was Cleveland, where solar jobs doubled for a total of 1,632 workers in 2016.

Most of the state’s solar jobs are in installation and manufacturing with sales positions and project development the second most popular in the industry.

And even though the foundation gave Ohio an “A” grade for its solar policy context, most solar workers and the state’s 189 companies spend their time on residential solar projects.

Commercial and utility-scale solar projects account for only 6 percent of the activity in the state.

Last week the Solar Foundation released data on the number of solar jobs in every state, metropolitan area, county and congressional district, revealing the impact of the nation’s solar jobs boom down to the local level.

According to the data, employment in the solar sector increased by a historic 25 percent nationwide from 2015 to 2016, for a total of 260,077 solar workers.

The growth occurred across all regions of the country with solar jobs increasing in 44 states. In 21 states, solar jobs grew by 50 percent or more.

“The solar industry is generating well-paying jobs everywhere from Detroit to Miami to Salt Lake City, and in states from Ohio to Texas to South Carolina,” said Andrea Luecke, president and executive director of The Solar Foundation. “America’s solar energy boom adds tens of billions of dollars to our economy each year, all the while providing an affordable, reliable and local energy source.”

The foundation’s study found that the solar industry produced $62.5 billion in direct sales last year.

The nearly 789,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs paid more than $50 billion in salaries, wages and benefits and produced $154 billion in total economic activity for the country.

The foundation estimates that every dollar invested in the solar sector generates $1.47 in economic activity.

“Solar power not only enhances environmental protection and health, it helps accelerate economic growth,” said Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper in a statement.

Colorado came in 10th for number of solar jobs at just over 6,000. California took the lead, with more than 100,000 jobs in the sector.

The Solar Foundation is a nonprofit research organization that studies the solar labor workforce, employer trends and the economic impacts of the sustainable energy industry.