The value of products exported from Ohio last year slipped 3.9 percent from 2015, according to the U. S. Department of Commerce.

Ohio companies exported $49.1 billion worth of merchandise last year compared to $50.7 billion in the previous year.

The nation as a whole experienced a 3.3 percent decrease in exports from 2015 to 2016.

Ohio remained the eighth-largest exporting state, sending goods to 213 countries and territories.

Ohio’s exports peaked at $52.6 billion in 2014 and has slipped each of the past two years.

Canada was the most popular destination for Ohio goods with the country importing $19.2 billion worth of Ohio products, or about 39 percent of all of the state’s exports.

Mexico was second, with $6.5 billion worth of shipments to that country accounting for 16 percent of Ohio’s exports.

The next four largest markets for Ohio goods were the United Kingdom, German, France and The Netherlands.

Total shipments to Europe decreased 10 percent last year. European countries account for about 16 percent of Ohio’s exports and Asia accounts for 14 percent of Ohio’s shipments.

The leading product exported from Ohio last year was industrial machinery. Ohio was the fourth largest exporting state of that product with $9.1 billion worth shipped.

The top six categories — machinery, vehicles, aircraft, electrical machinery, plastics and oil seed — accounted for 60 percent of the state’s total exports.

Oil seed exports increased 21 percent from 2015, the only category among the top six to experience an increase.

Also, the perfume and cosmetics category grew by 8 percent last year to surpass the $1 billion mark.

Approximately 16,000 companies typically export goods from Ohio annually. In 2014, small and medium-sized businesses accounted for 89 percent of Ohio’s exports, according to the Department of Commerce.

Among agricultural products, soybeans was the biggest export from Ohio, which more than $2 billion worth shipped last year, a 21.2 percent increase from 2015.

Flour was the second-most popular agricultural export with $6.7 billion worth sent to other countries.

Cincinnati, by far, is the city with the biggest source of exports in Ohio with $24.1 billion exported from there in 2015.

Cleveland is second with $9.6 billion worth of exports followed by Columbus, which exported $6.2 billion worth of products.

Exports from the Columbus area have grown more than 110 percent since 2009 and account for 11 percent of Ohio’s exports.

The biggest sector of exports from Columbus is chemicals. Approximately $1.3 billion worth of chemicals are exported from central Ohio annually, which is about 21 percent of the area’s exports.

That’s followed by transportation equipment, plastics and rubber products and computer and electronic products.

Canada is the top foreign market for Columbus products, accounting for a third of the merchandise exported from the region. Mexico is the second-most popular destination followed by China.

Exports support an estimated 260,000 jobs in Ohio, according to the Department of Commerce.

Texas exports the most goods of any state — more than $232 billion worth, led by its oil exports.

California ($163.6 billion), Washington ($79.5 billion), New York ($74.4 billion) and Illinois ($59.8 billion) are the other leading states for exports.

Industrial machinery is the most popular export category for the United States followed by electrical machinery and aircraft and parts.