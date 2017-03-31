A man convicted in a state court in Ohio of a string of robberies lost his appeal of a district court’s denial of his habeas corpus petition this week.

A panel of judges in the federal court of appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled that Kenyatta Erkins was properly identified as a perpetrator and that his due process rights were not violated, affirming the judgment of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio which had denied the habeas petition.

Erkins and his codefendant, Ugbe Ojile, were indicted for a series of robberies involving patrons of Indiana casinos.

Court documents describe a lengthy police investigation that uncovered Erkins’ and Ojile’s method in at least 10 attempted or completed robberies.

According to a case summary, Erkins would enter a casino and look for victims exiting with large amounts of cash while Ojile waited in the car in the parking lot.

Recorded phone conversations and casino surveillance tapes revealed that Erkins would call Ojile to discuss the potential targets and then follow them out of the casino.

The two men would the follow the target home in one or two cars and, when the target exited his vehicle, one or both assailants would approach, hold the victim at gunpoint and steal their money and other valuables.

In some cases, the victims were violently assaulted.

Erkins and Ojile were arrested after targeting and following an undercover police officer.

A key part of Erkins’ petition for habeas corpus involved his in-court identification by Michael Weisbrod, a professional poker player who was robbed on two separate occasions.

In the first robbery, casino surveillance tapes showed Erkins following Weisbrod after he won more than $8,000.

That evening, a woman knocked on Weisbrod’s front door and asked a question before leaving.

Two nights later, after the lights went out at his home, Weisbrod went downstairs to check his circuit breaker and was attacked, tied up with duct tape and robbed in the dark.

At trial, Erkins’ ex-girlfriend, Amy Hoover, testified that she helped perpetrate that robbery with Erkins and Ojile.

Less than two months after the first robbery, Weisbrod again won thousands of dollars and was robbed at gunpoint at his doorstep.

During that incident, Weisbrod testified that his porch light was on and that he had a clear view of his two male attackers’ faces. He told investigating officer that he would be able to identify the suspects.

Six months after that incident, Weisbrod saw a news report about the suspects’ arrests and recognized Hoover as the women who knocked on his door, and Erkins and Ojile as his attackers in the second robbery.

More than two years after the robberies and two weeks before Weisbrod was scheduled to testify in court, prosecutors showed Weisbrod photos of Erkins, Ojile and Hoover and told him that they were the people up for trial.

Weisbrod responded, “Yeah, those were them.”

At trial, via televideo conference from Canada, with the camera panning the courtroom, Weisbrod identified Erkins and Ojile as the two men who robbed him at his doorstep.

Erkins argued that the prosecutor’s display of a photo to Weisbrod was unnecessarily suggestive and that Weisbrod’s in-court identification was inadmissible.

“The prosecutor’s display of Erkins’ photograph to Weisbrod was unnecessarily suggestive,” Judge Jane Stranch wrote on behalf of the court of appeals. “Only two weeks before trial, but two years after the crime, the prosecutor showed Weisbrod photos of Erkins and his codefendants — without placing them in an array of other photos — and told Weisbrod that they were the people on trial.

“The government has presented no justification or rationale for why this display might have been necessary.”

The appellate panel noted Supreme Court precedent, which has specifically recognized that the display of a single photograph to a witness “creates a danger of misidentification.”

But the court of appeals also held that Weisbrod’s opportunity to view his assailants weighed in favor of reliability.

“Although the robbery was brief and happened at night, Weisbrod testified that the area was well-lit and he got a good look at the robbers’ faces, which were not concealed by their hoodies,” Stranch wrote. “Weisbrod told the police immediately after the robbery that he would be able to identify the robbers if he saw them again.”

Aside from the fact that it was nighttime, the court held that Erkins presented no evidence to counter Weisbrod’s testimony that the robbers’ faces were visible during the crime and identifiable.

The appellate panel also pointed out the certainty of Weisbrod’s in-court identification and his consistent statements that he would be able to identify his assailants.

But it noted a few factors — such as Weisbrod’s brief encounter with the robbers and his initial generic descriptions — that weighed against the reliability of his identification.

“On balance, we think that the factors raise grave doubts about reliability given the lengthy time gap since the crime, the brief and stressed opportunity to view the perpetrators, the generic description and the fact that Weisbrod was likely influenced by having viewed Erkins in news reports before identifying him in court,” Stranch wrote.

“As a federal court considering a state court’s ruling for purposes of a habeas petition, however, our review is to determine whether the Ohio courts’ conclusion on reliability was objectively unreasonable.”

Stranch held that the standard is a difficult one to satisfy: “A state adjudication is not ‘unreasonable’ simply because a federal habeas court concludes in its independent judgment that the relevant state-court decision applied clearly established federal law erroneously or incorrectly.”

“The circumstances here are not so one-sided that it was objectively unreasonable for the Ohio courts to conclude that Weisbrod’s identification was reliable,” Stranch wrote. “The Ohio courts’ conclusion that Weisbrod’s testimony was reliable is buttressed by the fact that he identified Hoover as the person who knocked on his door, and Hoover confessed to doing so, indicating that other parts of Weisbrod’s recollection of the robberies were accurate.”

Under the totality of the circumstances, the court of appeals ruled that the district court properly dismissed the identifications grounds of Erkins’ habeas petition.

The appellate panel went on to overrule Erkins’ remaining arguments concerning his due process rights and it affirmed the judgment of the district court in its entirety.

Judges Ronald Lee Gilman and Richard griffin joined Stranch to form the majority.

The case is cited Erkins v. Chuvalas, Case No. 15-3942.