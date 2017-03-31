Republican Rep. Jim Hughes of Columbus has introduced to the Ohio House of Representatives a measure that would increase the jail term for offenders convicted on a charge sexual imposition for a fourth time.

House Bill 96 is a reintroduction of Senate Bill 316 — introduced during the previous session of the Ohio General Assembly — and calls for the associated jail term to be served consecutively to any other term.

“Across the state of Ohio, according to prosecutors that I have spoken to, Ohio citizens are being touched or groped against their will by offenders who repeat their egregious behavior over and over,” Hughes recently told fellow House members seated on the Criminal Justice Committee.

In Franklin County alone, between Jan. 1, 2012 through March 25, 43 offenders have been charged with 79 instances of sexual imposition, Columbus Chief Prosecutor Lara Baker-Morrish reported to committee members. Three of the offenders have been charged with four or more counts.

“In other words, the majority of defendants accused of sexual imposition are accused only one time but for those who are accused more than once they appear to be serial offenders with no intention of stopping,” Baker-Morrish said.

Under current law, a sexual imposition offense is generally a third-degree misdemeanor, with a possible jail term of no more than 60 days. If an offender previously has been convicted of a specified qualifying sex offense, including sexual imposition, rape, sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition, or the former offense of felonious sexual imposition, the offense is a first-degree misdemeanor with a jail term twice as long.

HB 96 would add an additional penalty tier for a person previously convicted three or more times of any of the qualifying sex offenses. The offense would be deemed an unclassified misdemeanor, giving the court authority to impose a one-year jail term.

“These repeated patterns of unacceptable conduct have many asking why these offenders are only serving up to 6 months in jail for these crimes when they repeatedly recommit these horrendous acts over and over again,” Hughes said. “People are asking me why this law breaker isn’t locked up for longer periods of time, especially since it appears that his short stints in jail are not teaching him that his behavior is not acceptable in society.

“Protecting Ohio’s citizens from unwanted and unprovoked touching or groping by repeat offenders should be a priority for all us to ensure these offenders are off our streets and unable to attack innocent victims.”

HB 96 would expand imposition of a reimbursement sanction as part of the sentence.

According to analysis of the bill provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the court can order the offender to make reimbursement of any or all of the costs of sanctions incurred by the government, including all or part of the costs of confinement in a jail or other residential facility, including a per diem fee for room and board, the costs of medical and dental treatment, and the costs of repairing property damaged by the offender while confined.

The amount of reimbursement ordered may not exceed the total amount of reimbursement the offender is able to pay and may not exceed the actual cost of the sanctions, analysis noted.

“By allowing for an increased jail term as well as the ability to run the misdemeanor time consecutive to rather than concurrent with felony time, the municipal court is given greater flexibility to address the underlying mental health issues of the defendant while affording the court the ability, if necessary, to protect the public for greater periods of time from these threats to public safety,” the city prosecutor added.

HB 96 has been endorsed by Attorney General Mike DeWine, in addition to multiple anti-violence organizations.

Two fellow House members have joined Hughes as cosponsors of the measure which had not been scheduled for further hearing at time of publication.