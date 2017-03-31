Columbus based Battelle has brought on a 30-year design veteran to tackle medical device innovation.

The research organization announced this week appointment of Dr. Amy Schwartz as research leader of Battelle’s Human Centric Design team, which aims to apply user needs to everyday use.

“Amy’s passion for innovative and functional product design rounds out Battelle’s long-standing strengths in HCD and medical device engineering and development,” Battelle’s Health and Consumer Solutions Vice President and General Manager Joe Berger said in a prepared statement. “Her thought leadership will take our design capabilities to a new level.”

During her tenure at IDEO, Schwartz’s teams won four Medical Design Excellence Awards, considered the “Oscars” of the medtech industry. Additionally, she has employed her expertise at MATTER, the Chicago-based healthcare incubator.

Through her work, Schwartz has emphasized that a user with a positive emotional experience with their medical device has a much greater likelihood of adhering to its proper use, which is paramount in today’s environment of evidence and outcomes based medicine.

“We need to design personal medical devices so they fit into people’s lives, not the other way around,” Schwartz said. “Medication adherence is complex, but one simple thing is true: medicine doesn’t work if people don’t take it correctly.”

Scwhartz’s team is expected to address other issues, such as device security, drug delivery, diagnostics, usability testing and neurotechnology, as it relates design innovation.

The team utilizes a multidisciplinary approach staffed by cross-industry teams focused on integrating world-class expertise across a wide range of science and engineering disciplines, the press release detailed.