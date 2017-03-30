The Ohio Supreme Court’s adopted changes to court rules governing commercial dockets change the process for appointing judges to the dockets, their qualifications, term lengths and education requirements.

The amended Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio now allows each court of common pleas that has established a commercial docket to select a method for designating or assigning commercial docket judges.

A majority vote of the judges of the general division of the common pleas court can designate two or more sitting judges of the division to serve on the docket.

“A judge shall not be designated a commercial docket judge unless the judge agrees to participate and meets either of the following qualifications: Within the previous six years the judge has served on the general division of the court for at least three consecutive years; the judge has as least seven years of substantial practice as a commercial or business-related litigator,” the new rule states.

According to the Supreme Court’s news service, under the previous system, a common pleas court with a commercial docket had to ask Ohio’s chief justice to select either two sitting judges in that court’s general division or a retired judge to handle the commercial docket.

The chief justice appointed commercial docket judges based on recommendations made by a subcommittee of the Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Case Management.

The amendments transfer the responsibility of appointing commercial docket judges to the local courts, although they also contain a subsection allowing common pleas courts to request that the chief justice assign one or more retired judges to active duty on the court.

When designating or assigning a commercial docket judge, the judges of the common pleas court or the chief justice are advised to consider several factors: The candidate’s length of judicial experience, any commercial or business-related education or litigation experience the candidate may possess and the candidate’s case management expertise and experience, including case management of complex litigation.

For a sitting judge, the candidate’s current caseload, including the number of pending cases should be considered.

Other relevant factors include whether the candidate has “demonstrated a continuous commitment to the commercial docket concept,” whether the candidate demonstrates “a willingness to assume any additional duties and responsibilities,” and whether the candidate demonstrates a willingness to participate in commercial and business law-related training and education.

Courts are also advised to take into consideration the candidate’s temperament and the input and opinion of regional or local bar associations.

The rule revision also requires local courts that appoint commercial docket judges to adopt a rule setting a three-year term minimum.

Business-to-business cases must be assigned to the dockets via established rules.

“If the court has not established a commercial docket … the case shall be assigned by lot to a judge of the court or division pursuant to the individual assignment system,” the new rule states.

Education requirements are also changed by the new rules. Commercial docket judges are now required to complete an orientation and education program on business law and the administration of commercial dockets, a three-year program to be offered and approved by the Supreme Court of Ohio Judicial College or the National Judicial College.

Additionally, as part of the 40 hours of continuing legal education instruction required by judicial rules, each commercial docket judge is now required to complete at least 12 hours of commercial docket education.

Non-commercial docket judges are encouraged to attend commercial docket education opportunities, which would make them eligible for assignment to hear commercial docket cases.

The modified rules took effect this month and amend the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio 36 and 49.02 through 49.04.