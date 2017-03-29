Two Northeast Ohio men were awarded $1.45 million settlements by the Ohio Court of Claims after they were declared wrongfully imprisoned for more than 16 years.

The men, Robert Gondor and Randy Resh, were implicated in the 1988 strangling murder of Connie Nardi in Portage County. They were released from prison in 2007 and officially declared wrongfully imprisoned in 2014.

Both men were 24 years old when they were incarcerated. According to court documents, Gondor was employed as a carpenter and Resh was newly married and a roofing contractor at the time of the murder.

A third man, Troy Busta, pleaded guilty to the murder and agreed to testify against Gondor and Resh in exchange for the state’s agreement not to pursue the death penalty.

In the Portage County Court of Common Pleas, Gondor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and obstructing justice. Resh was convicted of murder and attempted rape.

The men’s convictions were affirmed in a court of appeals but, in a second appeal, Gondor and Resh won a new trial court hearing regarding certain evidence.

At the new hearing, the trial court found that the men had ineffective counsel because the attorneys did not recognize exculpatory evidence in the prosecutor’s file.

In 2006, in a unanimous decision, the Ohio Supreme Court granted Gondor and Resh new trials ruling that their attorneys had ignored questionable blood evidence and false alibi testimony.

Resh was retried and found not guilty while the state dismissed the charges against Gondor. At the age of 43, the two men were released after maintaining their innocence for 16 years.

Upon the filing of a civil complaint in the Portage County court, Resh and Gondor were declared wrongfully imprisoned after the court found that neither man was “with or near Nardi at the time of her death.”

In a complaint filed with the Ohio Court of Claims after the verdicts were overturned, attorneys for Resh and Gondor noted that the men spent 25 years of their lives devoted to proving their innocence.

“The Portage County Prosecutor’s Office vigorously contested their every legal maneuver resulting in a lengthy and costly legal battle,” the filing states. “Moreover, their wrongful incarceration has deprived them of many enjoyments of life including marriage, children and a career.

“Instead, they were forced to endure years of mental anguish and emotional distress while imprisoned for a crime that they did not commit.”

The Court of Claims ruling approving the settlement also includes $1.1 million dollars to attorneys Mark Marein, who worked the case for a decade, and Steven Bradley, who spent 13 years on the case, for professional fees and expenses incurred during their representation of the two men.

The court also granted $18,000 for the services of experts who were involved in the litigation.

In a statement to the media, Gondor said that the award isn’t enough to cover the debts incurred during litigation and the many years of life that they lost.

“There’s no real celebration here,” Gondor told the “Akron Beacon Journal.” “This was a tragedy, not only for us, but for the family of the victim.”