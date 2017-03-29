An Ohio company has developed a new mobile cooking app to teach kids, parents and families about cooking, nutrition, world cultures and health and wellness.

Black Streak Entertainment LLC is a meal delivery service combining culinary arts, music, animation and comic art, according to its website.

The company created the Black Streak Kitchen App to publish recipes in the form of comics, as well as animation, featuring the company’s original characters to provide cooking education.

“There is a need for our app and comics amongst American families and youth,” said Terry Raimey, Black Streak CEO. “Parents are cooking less and feeding their families more fast food and takeout. This, of course, has led to rising rates of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and hypertension in adults and even children. Black Streak Kitchen’s goal is to teach kids and families how to cook delicious meals, and inform them of the nutritional benefits of the ingredients within each recipe presented.”

Black Streak is hoping to change the way kids and families cook, eat and view food with this new app.

“Using comics and animation to teach cooking makes the information fun and easy to remember,” said Justin Raimey, president of Black Streak. “I’m the comics and animation artist, as well as the app designer, so it was important for me to make the artwork as fun and appealing as possible while keeping true to our message of culinary education, health and nutrition. Think of Black Streak Kitchen Comics as a cooking show, except the recipes are being presented by comic book characters.”

The company has recruited several celebrity chefs, including Ed Harris, Robert Stewart and Ethan Taylor, to write recipes and present them within the comics as Black Streak Kitchen Character Chefs.

The app includes a blog section, a shop section and the comics section. It is free, and may be downloaded from iTunes and Google Play.