The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law Federalist Society Student Chapter has been awarded the 2016-17 James Madison Award for Student Chapter of the Year at the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies national student symposium.

Each year, the Federalist Society grants the award to one student chapter out of the more than 200 chapters that exist around the country.

Other finalists for the award this year included the student chapters at the University of Chicago, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas, University of Virginia and Yale University.

The Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies is a group of conservatives and libertarians interested in the current state of the legal order.

“It is founded on the principles that the state exists to preserve freedom, that the separation of government powers is central to our constitution, and that it is emphatically the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law is, not what it should be,” according to the group’s website. “The society seeks both to promote an awareness of these principles and to further their application through its activities.”

“The Federalist Society’s student chapters exist to enrich the debate and discussion on law school campuses on the most critical issues of law and policy,” said Austin Lipari, deputy director of the National Student Division of the Federalist Society, who was involved in this year’s student chapter selection process. “Under Jedidiah Bressman’s determined leadership, the Ohio State chapter has proven to be the very model of what civic discourse over contested ideas and issues should look like.”

Chapter president and third-year law student Bressman leads the chapter along with vice president and second-year student Jay Payne, secretary and third-year student Tara Workman, treasurer and second-year student Andy Hopkins, and comarketing chairs Tom Lapman and Amanda Morris, third-year and second-year students, respectively.

The group’s faculty advisor is Professor Chris Walker.

In response to the award, Bressman credited the help of the law school chapter of the American Constitution Society, the Ohio State University Democracy Studies Program and the Moritz Admissions Office, all of which cosponsored the chapter’s events this year.

“Dean Alan C. Michaels and the rest of the law school administration have also provided critical support and have helped create an atmosphere at the law school that encourages an open exchange of ideas and diversity in viewpoints,” Bressman said in a statement.

The Moritz Federalist Society student chapter has more than 60 members and regularly hosts events on campus. Its largest event this year was its Supreme Court Preview, attended by more than 250 students, faculty and staff.

Other events have focused on campaign finance, national security law and executive power.

Later this month, in collaboration with the Columbus Lawyers Chapter of The Federalist Society, the group will host the Inaugural Ohio Chapters Conference.

The event will be held at the Athletic Club of Columbus and will feature keynote speaker J.D. Vance, author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”

A panel of lawmakers, judges and professors will also discuss Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which permits state legislatures to call a constitutional convention to consider amendments to the constitution, though it has never been used.

Another panel will include Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and will discuss the protection of federalism under the Trump administration and a judicial panel will discuss the interpretation of state and federal questions of law.

The event is scheduled for March 31.