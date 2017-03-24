An Ohio State University study has found how the human brain employs different parts to gauge a viewed object’s depth relative to its two dimensional location — a first step in understanding how human beings perceive a three dimensional world.

University researchers had volunteers view simple images with 3-D glasses while they were in a functional magnetic resonance imaging scanner.

The MRI showed what was happening in the participants’ brains while they looked at the three-dimensional images.

Results demonstrated that as an image first enters our visual cortex, the brain mostly codes the two dimensional location. As processing continues, however, the emphasis shifts to decoding the depth information.

“As we move to later and later visual areas, the representations care more and more about depth in addition to 2-D location,” said Julie Golomb, senior author of the study, assistant professor of psychology and director of the Ohio State Vision and Cognitive Neuroscience Lab. “It’s as if the representations are being gradually inflated from flat to 3-D.

“The results are surprising because a lot of people assumed we might find depth information in early visual areas. What we found is that even though there might be individual neurons that have some depth information, they don’t seem to be organized into any map or pattern for 3-D space perception.”

This is the first study to directly compare both 2-D and depth information at one time to see how 3-D representations emerge and interact in the brain, she said.

The study was led by Nonie Finlayson, a former postdoctoral researcher at Ohio State, who is now at University College London, the press release detailed. Golomb and Xiaoli Zhang, a graduate student at Ohio State, are the other co-authors.

“The pattern of activity we saw in the early visual cortex allowed us to tell if someone was seeing an object that was to the left, right, above or below the fixation dot,” Golomb said. “But we couldn’t tell from the early visual cortex if they were seeing something in front of or behind the dot.

“In the later areas of visual cortex, there was a bit less information about the objects’ two dimensional locations. But the tradeoff was that we could also decode what position they were perceiving in depth.”

She expected future studies will look to more closely quantify and model the nature of three-dimensional visual representations in the brain.

The study was published recently in the journal NeuroImage.