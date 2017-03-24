Real estate signs mark the lots near one of the new homes for sale in a development for new homes in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. Americans retreated from buying existing homes in February, a pullback after sales in January had surged to the fastest pace in a decade, according to information released Wednesday, March 22, 2017, by the National Association of Realtors. Over the past 12 months, sales are up solidly.

Real estate signs mark the lots near one of the new homes for sale in a development for new homes in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. Americans retreated from buying existing homes in February, a pullback after sales in January had surged to the fastest pace in a decade, according to information released Wednesday, March 22, 2017, by the National Association of Realtors. Over the past 12 months, sales are up solidly. (Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP)

Easter is still a few weeks away, but for anyone looking to buy a home in central Ohio, it may already feel like an Easter egg hunt.

That’s because the number of houses for sale in the region is about as low as it’s ever been.

“If you thought inventory couldn’t possibly get any lower, it definitely did,” says Columbus Realtors President Mic Gordon.

Last month the number of homes for sale in central Ohio was 4,286, compared to 9,035 homes for sale in 2013, according to Columbus Realtors.

There were 21 percent fewer homes for sale last month that in February 2016.

And they’re going fast.

During the month of February, central Ohio homes and condos spent an average of 52 days on the market, which was eight days fewer than a year ago and just two days longer than January.

By comparison, in February 2012 homes spent an average of 106 days on the market.

In February 2013 there was a 4.7-month supply of homes. Last month the supply was a mere 1.6 months.

The supply of homes is how long it would take to sell all of the homes currently for sale.

That supply and demand of course impacts the price of those homes.

The average sale price of a home sold in central Ohio has skyrocketed 27 percent in four years.

Last month the average sale price for a home sold was $190,659. In 2013 it was $149,887.

“Millennials are a large segment of the population and, if they don’t have an adequate selection of affordable housing to choose from, that’s definitely a problem we need to focus on solving,” Gordon said.

In February there were 2,528 homes and condos added to the market, which was a 16.5 percent increase over January, although a 3.6 percent dip from February 2016.

There were 1,678 central Ohio homes and condos sold during the month of February, a 5.3 percent increase from January and a 0.5 percent rise over the same month a year ago.

Central Ohio saw 2,754 homes go into contract during the month of February, up 11.4 percent from the previous month although down 9 percent from February 2016.

A pending sale or a sale “in contract” is when the buyer and seller agree on terms of the sale of a home and have a signed purchase and sale agreement, but have yet to close and be recorded as such.

The median sales price was $161,900 a 5.1 percent increase over February 2016.

“The upside down or under water remnants of the Great Housing Recession are fewer and fewer with each passing month as values continue to climb and mortgage balances continue to be paid down over time,” Gordon said.

Meanwhile, the rate of homes sold across Ohio in February rose 5.8 percent from the level posted during the month a year ago, according to the Ohio Association of Realtors.

“The housing market across the Buckeye State was extremely solid in February, as the rate of sales activity reached the highest mark for the month since Ohio’s Realtors began tracking activity in 1998,” said Ohio Realtors President Pete Kopf. “We’re also experiencing continued gains in the average price, an indication that housing is a solid, long-term investment.

February’s average home price of $152,236 reflects a 7.3 percent increase from the $141,890 mark posted during the month last year.

“As we move into the traditional spring home buying season, Ohio’s Realtor community is hopeful that we’ll see an increase in the number of homes being marketed for sale,” Kopf added.

Sales in February reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 148,826, a 5.8 percent increase from the 140,677 level during the month a year ago.

The market experienced a slight 1.1 percent decline in sales from January’s seasonally adjusted annual rate of 150,431.

Around the state, the average sales price increased in 15 of the 18 markets tracked. A total of eight markets experienced an uptick or remained unchanged in total sales activity.